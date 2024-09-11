Edison issues report on Partners Group Private Equity (PEY/PEYS)

London, UK, 11 September 2024

Edison issues report on Partners Group Private Equity (LSE: PEY)

Partners Group Private Equity received a strong €103.7m in realisation proceeds in H124 (c 11% of opening NAV). Proceeds of €70.2m came from the successful sale of SRS Distribution to Home Depot at a more than 30% uplift to the previous carrying value (contributing to Partners Group Private Equity’s 4.1% NAV total return in H124), which resulted in a healthy gross multiple on invested capital (MOIC) of over 5x since its investment in this business in 2018. There are a number of exit candidates in the company’s portfolio, with 29% of its current investments by value held at a gross total value to paid-in capital multiple of more than 2.0x.

