Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’986 0.2%  SPI 15’928 0.1%  Dow 40’737 -0.2%  DAX 18’357 0.5%  Euro 0.9368 0.4%  EStoxx50 4’777 0.6%  Gold 2’505 -0.4%  Bitcoin 48’097 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8510 0.5%  Öl 70.5 1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526On113454047Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156
Top News
ZKB-Marke Swisscanto steigt in boomendes ETF-Geschäft ein
HSBC-Aktie knapp im Plus: Beteiligung an HSBC Bank Malta wird einer Überprüfung überzogen
ABB-Aktie freundlich: ABB und Vention kooperieren im Bereich Robotik
Fed-Leitzinssenkung erwartet: Diese Investitionen in Aktien, Anleihen & Co. empfehlen Experten
Gründer muss dreistelligen Millionenbetrag an Nikola zahlen - Nikola-Aktie kommt dennoch nicht auf die Beine
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Princess Private Equity Aktie [Valor: 3493187 / ISIN: GG00B28C2R28]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.09.2024 14:39:48

Edison issues report on Partners Group Private Equity (PEY/PEYS)

Princess Private Equity
10.70 EUR -0.93%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on Partners Group Private Equity (PEY/PEYS)

11-Sep-2024 / 13:39 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 11 September 2024

 

Edison issues report on Partners Group Private Equity (PEY/PEYS)

Edison issues report on Partners Group Private Equity (LSE: PEY)

Partners Group Private Equity received a strong €103.7m in realisation proceeds in H124 (c 11% of opening NAV). Proceeds of €70.2m came from the successful sale of SRS Distribution to Home Depot at a more than 30% uplift to the previous carrying value (contributing to Partners Group Private Equity’s 4.1% NAV total return in H124), which resulted in a healthy gross multiple on invested capital (MOIC) of over 5x since its investment in this business in 2018. There are a number of exit candidates in the company’s portfolio, with 29% of its current investments by value held at a gross total value to paid-in capital multiple of more than 2.0x.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1986249  11-Sep-2024 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1986249&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Analysen zu Princess Private Equity Holding Ltd

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀 mit Sparkojote (Thomas B. Kovacs) | Börsentag Zürich 2024 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

Im heutigen 🎙️ Interview zum Thema Schweizer Blue Chips sprechen Thomas B. Kovacs @Sparkojote und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss über Schweizer Aktien, die Schweiz als Standort für Unternehmen und den Schweizer Franken. Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über Probleme in der Pharma- und Chip-Branche und welche sonstigen Branchen spannend sein könnten.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀 mit Sparkojote (Thomas B. Kovacs) | Börsentag Zürich 2024 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge

Inside Trading & Investment

09:17 Marktüberblick: Autosektor unter Druck
08:56 SMI schlägt sich wacker
06:11 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Wieder abwärts
02:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: Hot and Cold
10.09.24 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Swiss Market® Index, EURO STOXX 50® Index, S&P 500 Index®, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
10.09.24 US-Wahlen: der Showdown geht weiter
10.09.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Logitech, VAT Group
10.09.24 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀 mit Sparkojote (Thomas B. Kovacs) | Börsentag Zürich 2024 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’450.00 18.98
Short 12’719.72 13.94 SSCM8U
Short 13’200.23 8.92 U35BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’986.30 11.09.2024 14:40:32
Long 11’511.57 19.98 U0PS5U
Long 11’207.36 13.32 SSZMIU
Long 10’718.10 8.69 SSQMKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

HOCHDORF-Aktie +39 Prozent: Newlat legt "verbindliches Angebot" vor - HOCHDORF reagiert abweisend
VW-Aktie dennoch im Plus: Volkswagen mit US-Rückruf von tausenden ID.4-Modellen - Zügige Gespräche wegen VW-Krise gefordert
Commerzbank-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Commerzbank-Chef kündigt Rückzug an - UniCredit mit Einstieg im grossen Stil
Enttäuschender Umsatz bei GameStop: GameStop-Aktie sackt zweistellig ab
Santhera-Aktie deutlich stärker: Vereinbarung mit Genesis Pharma für DMD-Mittel Agamree
Bayer-Aktie schwächelt: Bayer bestätigt Wirksamkeit seines Mittels gegen Wechseljahresbeschwerden
Vor US-Inflationsdaten: SMI dreht ins Plus -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Nikkei, Hang Seng und Co. schliessen mit Verlusten
Covestro-Aktie gefragt: Adnoc will offenbar Milliardengebot für Covestro abgeben
DAX 40-Wert BMW-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in BMW von vor 3 Jahren angefallen
UBS-Aktie in Grün: UBS-Schweiz-Chefin wehrt sich gegen Kritik an kombinierter Bank - Nach CS-Integration rund 190 Filialen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten