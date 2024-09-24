Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.09.2024 16:14:16

Edison issues report on International Public Partnerships (INPP)

International
1.26 GBP -0.73%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison Investment Research Limited

24-Sep-2024 / 15:14 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 24 September 2024

 

Edison issues report on International Public Partnerships (INPP)

Edison issues report on International Public Partnerships (LSE: INPP).

International Public Partnerships’ (INPP’s) portfolio continues to deliver consistent and predictable returns for investors, while providing environmental and social benefits for the individuals and communities that are served by its assets. INPP shares offer an attractive yield and the DPS is now in its 17th successive year of growth, with visibility for at least another 20 years. Continuing efforts to narrow the discount to NAV have gained traction, with both realisations and the share repurchase programme stepped up. However, discounts are sector-wide and a greater appreciation of the quality of INPP’s cash flows, a decline in interest rates and the prospects for accretive reinvestment may prove more potent factors in a re-rating.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1994691  24-Sep-2024 

