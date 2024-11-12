London, UK, 12 November 2024

Edison issues report on Henderson Far East Income (HFEL)

Henderson Far East Income (HFEL) is an income-focused Asian investment trust, which aims to provide shareholders with growing total annual dividends and capital appreciation from a diverse portfolio of Asia-Pacific equities. As a result of efforts initiated this time last year to improve capital growth, the manager has repositioned the portfolio towards structural growth opportunities, while still protecting income. These changes are already enhancing performance. In the year to 31 October 2024, HFEL returned 17.4% on an NAV basis, a marked turnaround from the declines of the previous two years. The trust also delivered its 17th successive year of rising dividends in FY24. Thanks to strong portfolio revenues during FY24, this dividend was fully covered and HFEL’s revenue reserve reached an all-time high. The manager is positive about the portfolio’s revenue prospects, as Asian dividend payouts look set to continue rising for years, thanks to corporate reforms, especially in South Korea and China. The portfolio is positioned to benefit accordingly. The manager is also confident that the portfolio’s exposure to structural growth will keep supporting performance over 2025 and beyond.

