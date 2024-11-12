Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’831 -0.6%  SPI 15’746 -0.7%  Dow 44’293 0.7%  DAX 19’297 -0.8%  Euro 0.9373 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’820 -0.7%  Gold 2’597 -0.9%  Bitcoin 78’498 0.5%  Dollar 0.8815 0.1%  Öl 72.0 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Accelleron Industries116936091Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Ratgeber: Investieren Sie mit einer anderen Schweizer Bank zu attraktiven Tarifen! (Werbung)
Infineon-Aktie dennoch höher: Infineon plant für 2024/25 mit geringerer Umsatz- und Margenentwicklung
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoinkurs, Tetherkurs, Etherkurs und Ripplekurs
Brenntag-Aktie knickt ein: Schwächeres 3. Quartal, bestätigt jedoch Prognose - Keine Aufspaltung
Vodafone-Aktie tiefer: Zwei Millionen Fernsehkunden kehren Vodafone den Rücken
Suche...

Henderson Far East Income Aktie [Valor: 2792250 / ISIN: JE00B1GXH751]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.11.2024 10:07:05

Edison issues report on Henderson Far East Income (HFEL)

Henderson Far East Income
2.26 GBP -1.04%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on Henderson Far East Income (HFEL)

12-Nov-2024 / 09:07 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 12 November 2024

 

Edison issues report on Henderson Far East Income (HFEL)

Edison issues report on Henderson Far East Income (LSE: HFEL).

Henderson Far East Income (HFEL) is an income-focused Asian investment trust, which aims to provide shareholders with growing total annual dividends and capital appreciation from a diverse portfolio of Asia-Pacific equities. As a result of efforts initiated this time last year to improve capital growth, the manager has repositioned the portfolio towards structural growth opportunities, while still protecting income. These changes are already enhancing performance. In the year to 31 October 2024, HFEL returned 17.4% on an NAV basis, a marked turnaround from the declines of the previous two years. The trust also delivered its 17th successive year of rising dividends in FY24. Thanks to strong portfolio revenues during FY24, this dividend was fully covered and HFEL’s revenue reserve reached an all-time high. The manager is positive about the portfolio’s revenue prospects, as Asian dividend payouts look set to continue rising for years, thanks to corporate reforms, especially in South Korea and China. The portfolio is positioned to benefit accordingly. The manager is also confident that the portfolio’s exposure to structural growth will keep supporting performance over 2025 and beyond.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2027945  12-Nov-2024 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2027945&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Analysen zu Henderson Far East Income Ltd GBP

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über über Traditionsaktien.

🔍 Langfristige Aktienlieblinge! 🔍
Einige Aktien haben über Jahrzehnte hinweg stabile Renditen gebracht – echte Werte fürs Depot! 💼🔥 Altria, Vulcan Materials, Coca-Cola und Pepsi sind Spitzenreiter und bieten durch Dividenden und clevere Geschäftsmodelle solide Gewinne. 🏆 S&P Global ist der einzige Finanzwert auf der Liste – Wer langfristig denkt, findet hier Aktien für die Ewigkeit!

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Reich werden mit Geduld – Titel für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:28 Marktüberblick: Continental überzeugt mit Zahlen
08:58 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Holcim, Lonza, Swiss Life
08:52 SMI-Anleger fassen wieder Mut
07:07 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Blue Chips legen zu
11.11.24 Is Bitcoin Post-Halving Rally Underway After the Elections?
08.11.24 Laufen Luxusaktien doch nicht so wie erwünscht?
08.11.24 Reich werden mit Geduld – Titel für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
07.11.24 Julius Bär: 19.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
29.10.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’295.70 19.84 B5ES6U
Short 12’592.39 13.23 YXSSMU
Short 13’036.52 8.82 2PSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’830.79 12.11.2024 09:54:38
Long 11’340.00 17.55
Long 11’100.00 13.87
Long 10’592.95 8.95 SSPM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

New Yorker Gericht lässt Sammelklage gegen Lindt & Sprüngli zu - Aktie dreht dennoch ins Plus
Relief-Aktie mit zweistelligem Plus: Positive Studiendaten bei Hauterkrankung
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Montagnachmittag mit Abschlägen
Commerzbank-Aktie höher: Immobilien in Deutschland wieder teurer - Mieten steigen
EVOTEC-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Übernahmefantasie und Rückkehr der Zuversicht bei Investoren
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) präsentiert sich am Montagmittag fester
Trotz fehlender Aktie in ChatGPT-Mutter OpenAI investieren - So können Anleger an der Entwicklung teilhaben
Salzgitter-Aktie höher: Kurs soll trotz möglicher Übernahme fortgesetzt werden
VW-Aktie im Plus: Planungsrunde verschoben - weitere Manager scheitern mit Klagen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten