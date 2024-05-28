Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’841 -1.0%  SPI 15’826 -0.9%  Dow 38’942 -0.3%  DAX 18’666 -0.6%  Euro 0.9901 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’024 -0.7%  Gold 2’354 0.1%  Bitcoin 61’796 -2.5%  Dollar 0.9106 -0.4%  Öl 83.8 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Ausblick: Abercrombie Fitch veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Fraport bei internationalen Ausbauprojekten im Plan - Fraport-Aktie gibt nach
Morgan Stanley: So wird künstliche Intelligenz den Kupferpreis bewegen
DKSH-Aktie im Minus: Distributionsvertrag mit indischem Pigment-Hersteller Colourscapes abgeschlossen
LEM-Aktie knickt ein: LEM muss leichten Umsatzrückgang hinnehmen - Senkung der Dividende
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Deutsche Beteiligungs Aktie [Valor: 21694560 / ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.05.2024 17:11:48

Edison issues report on Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAN)

finanzen.net zero Deutsche Beteiligungs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Deutsche Beteiligungs
40.81 CHF -4.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAN)

28-May-2024 / 16:11 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 28 Mai 2024

 

Edison issues report on Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAN)

Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1912957  28-May-2024 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1912957&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten