18.06.2024 10:18:35
Edison issues report on Card Factory (CARD)
Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 18 Juni 2024
Edison issues report on Card Factory (CARD)
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
1927639 18-Jun-2024
finanzen.net News
