Card Factory Aktie [Valor: 24331779 / ISIN: GB00BLY2F708]
Kaufen Verkaufen
18.06.2024 10:18:35

Edison issues report on Card Factory (CARD)

Card Factory
1.02 CHF 0.59%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on Card Factory (CARD)

18-Jun-2024 / 09:18 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 18 Juni 2024

 

Edison issues report on Card Factory (CARD)

Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1927639  18-Jun-2024 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1927639&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

