Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’716 1.0%  SPI 15’620 0.9%  Dow 39’388 0.9%  DAX 18’827 0.8%  Euro 0.9771 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’090 0.7%  Gold 2’369 1.0%  Bitcoin 57’042 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9062 0.0%  Öl 84.0 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Meyer Burger10850379Mercedes-Benz Group945657Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Tesla11448018Swiss Life1485278
Top News
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie-Analyse: Warburg Research bewertet mit Hold
Boeing-Aktie schwächelt: SEC leitet wohl Untersuchung der Boeing-Kommunikation nach Januar-Zwischenfall ein
So bewegen sich Gold & Co. heute
Apple-Aktie gewinnt: Apple-Entschuldigung nach iPad-Werbung
GameStop-Aktie mit Kursrally - Vereinbarung mit SDS beflügelt GameStop
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

PVA TePla Aktie [Valor: 811389 / ISIN: DE0007461006]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.05.2024 10:39:25

Edison issues initiation on PVA TePla (TPE): Material matters

finanzen.net zero PVA TePla-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

PVA TePla
19.10 CHF 4.93%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues initiation on PVA TePla (TPE): Material matters

10-May-2024 / 09:39 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 10 Mai 2024

 

Edison issues initiation on PVA TePla (TPE): Material matters

PVA TePla has transitioned from a small seller of industrial systems to a materials technology and metrology solutions company, set to reach c €280m in revenues in FY24. Its increasing exposure to the fast-growing semiconductor industry (more than two-thirds of sales) and high-end materials markets is securing growth, driven by AI, digitisation and e-mobility. The combination of a higher capital intensity in the semiconductor industry and growing end markets bodes well for players like PVA TePla, which are exposed to the fast-growing part of equipment sales like metrology. Despite this, PVA TePla is still largely valued as an industrial company, trading at a significant discount to peers and our DCF.

PVA TePla is trading at an FY25e EV/EBITDA of 6.8x on our estimates. This is much lower than European semiconductor equipment makers (average of c 20.6x), inspection/process control companies (22.5x) and also lower compared to advanced materials players (11.0x). As such, we believe that PVA TePla’s transformation is not reflected in its valuation. Our DCF valuation arrives at a fair value of €35.26 per share. 

Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: As a content-led investor-relations business, Edison helps companies stand out and meet the right shareholders. Edison’s integrated investor relations solution combines expert analyst content, digital targeting and active investor engagement. This drives liquidity and valuations by building bigger, better informed and more engaged investor audiences globally.

Edison has a proven history of increasing liquidity and valuations for its clients. Edison’s content can be viewed by all investors, anywhere in the world.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Edwin de Jong +44 (0)20 3077 5700 tech@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube http://www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1900445  10-May-2024 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1900445&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu PVA TePla AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten