Context Therapeutics Aktie [Valor: 111872311 / ISIN: US21077P1084]
25.02.2022 01:00:04

Edison Investment Research Limited: Context Therapeutics (CNTX) - Initiation: Women's oncology play with a novel pipeline

Context Therapeutics
1.81 USD -0.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison Investment Research Limited: Context Therapeutics (CNTX) - Initiation: Women's oncology play with a novel pipeline

25-Feb-2022 / 00:00 GMT/BST

 

London, UK, 25 February 2022

 

Context Therapeutics (CNTX) - Initiation: Women's oncology play with a novel pipeline

Context Therapeutics is a Nasdaq-listed biopharma company developing novel therapeutics focused on women's oncology indications. Lead program onapristone extended release (ONA-XR) is a potential first-in-class progesterone receptor (PR) antagonist being evaluated in several mid-stage clinical programs in advanced breast, endometrial and ovarian cancer, all areas with significant unmet need. In-licensing a bi-specific monoclonal antibody, CLDN6Xcd3, in April 2021 has added another (preclinical) novel compound to the pipeline. With multiple data readouts expected in 2022, we foresee several inflection points in the coming months. We initiate coverage with a valuation of $134.9m or $8.45/share.

 

Our current valuation (using a risk-adjusted net present value model, NPV) is wholly attributable to ONA-XR's four programs under clinical development. CLDN6Xcd3 could add further upside on successful clinical transition. Estimated end-Q421 cash of c $48m should extend the runway into 2024, but we project another $110m raise (shown as illustrative debt) before reaching profitability in 2027.


Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

 

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Jyoti Prakash +91 98 188 0393 healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 

LinkedIn        www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1287943  25-Feb-2022 

1287943  25-Feb-2022

