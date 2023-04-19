Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
19.04.2023 11:15:36

Edison Energia: 2 million contracts milestone, goal to double with 2030 Strategic Plan

MILAN, Italy, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edison Energia, an Edison Group company active in the sale of electric power and Natural Gas to households and businesses and value-added services to the retail market, reached 2 million contracts including residential, SME and industrial customers, thereby consolidating its third position in the national market in terms of volumes of electric power and its second position in terms of volumes of natural gas sold. The company's goal, through its strategic development plan to 2030, is to double the number of contracts to 4 million between commodities, energy efficiency services and products (photovoltaic technology, heat pumps, boilers and climate), electric mobility solutions and insurance products for the protection of domestic systems.

At the event to present the plan and celebrate the milestone, Nicola Monti, CEO of the Edison Group, explained that the group has "a strategic plan with three main growth axes between now and 2030”: renewables, natural gas and the growth of all market activities. Monti continued: "We are very satisfied with the goals achieved by Edison Energia, a company that best expresses the corporate values of quality, innovation and competence at the service of the domestic and industrial sectors." The group's CEO added that, "Edison is an operator committed to the ecological transition of our country through the entire industrial chain from generation to the marketing of energy products and services to all market segments."

The goal is to achieve 4 million contracts by 2030, mainly through organic development but also through non-organic growth opportunities, with the acquisition of large and small companies – as has already happened between 2018 and 2022 with Gas Natural, Attiva, Energia Etica and Gaxa – as well as through participation in auctions following the end of the protected market. According to the CEO of Edison Energia, Massimo Quaglini, "today more than ever people are looking for a relationship based on trust, reliability and soundness of the supplier. Our unique 140-year history of excellence in the sector qualifies us to be a partner capable of fully satisfying these needs of our customers: we accompany families and businesses in learning about and progressively adopting increasingly advanced solutions for a conscious and sustainable energy consumption for all", all this in a context in which the energy crisis and the concerns triggered by the scarcity of raw materials "have profoundly changed the behaviour in the purchasing choices of families and businesses". 

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it 

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f3bf836-7bb1-4e19-8998-ffa8c1261fa8


