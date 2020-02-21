Edible Insects Market value to hit $1.5 billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The market value for global edible insects is anticipated to cross USD 1.5 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. A rapid shift of consumers towards high protein and low-calorie ingredients and rising competition to introduce innovative edible insect products is likely to boost the industry demand.

Industry players are utilizing cricket and mealworm powders rich in protein and nine essential amino acids to prepare snack bars, energy, and protein bars. Industry players are experimenting with various ingredients and flavors to make their product edible in raw form which is likely to encourage consumption. Rapid shift towards adopting high-quality protein powders in daily dietary needs is likely to boost edible insects industry growth.

The rising demand for edible insect powders to prepare healthy snacks is likely to boost market trends. Beetle & ant powders are widely used to fortify snacks such as potato chips, wedges, chocolates, and other confectionery products. These powders contain a pure and high concentration of branched amino acids such as lysine and valine which aid in increasing immunity and muscle growth which should boost the outlook for the edible insects market.

Some major findings of the edible insects market report include:

The demand for edible insects is increasing globally owing to rich concentration of nine essential amino acids and easy digestibility

Changing dietary patterns towards low calorie and high protein sources owing to increasing consumer inclination to consume nutritious diets should propel the global industry trends

Rising awareness on potential benefits of edible insects products and increasing demand for naturally fortified ingredients should boost market demand

Major edible insects market players include Exo Protein, Gathr Foods, Crowbar Protein, Crik Nutrition, Cricket Flours, Crickers, and Bugsolutely

Companies are rapidly investing in R&D to capitalize on changing dietary needs and shift towards edible insect preparations

Industry players are developing novel techniques to market their products by offering free samples, discounts, and attractive packaging

Stringent regulations in North & Europe for food manufacturers towards the use of edible insects in bakery, cheese, and other food preparations to protect consumer interest is making industry players to provide innovative, safe, and high-quality solutions

Manufacturers are rapidly adopting new product development by introducing beta glucan-based food items such as bakery preparations, snacks, and beverages

Rapid adoption in the baking industry to include edible insects flours to prepare high quality & nutritious bread products to boost product demand

Increasing prevalence of livestock diseases is making consumers opt for safe, economical, low calorie, and protein-rich alternative sources which are likely to boost the edible insects market share.

Browse key industry insights spread across 170 pages with 84 market data tables and 37 figures & charts from the report, "Edible Insects Market Outlook By Application (Flour, Protein Bars, Snacks), Products (Beetles, Caterpillars, Grasshoppers, Bees, Wasps, Ants, Scale Insects & True Bugs), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2015 – 2026" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/edible-insects-market

Rising living standards supported by high per capita income and increasing awareness on potential benefits of edible insects should boost market demand in Europe. Industry players in Europe are rapidly using edible insect powders to fortify cheese, bakery & confectionery products and investing in marketing initiatives to increase popularity. Additionally, emerging health trends on fitness, adoption of high protein and low-calorie keto diets is likely to boost the market statistics.

Several market players are engaged in launching new edible insect products by developing advanced farming and extraction techniques to lower costs. Various manufacturers are entering into joint ventures with supermarkets, stores, and distributors to increase their product penetration and reach a wide customer base. Furthermore, rapid investment in new product development to strengthen brand recognition and regional presence is likely to fuel the edible insects market outlook.

