16.04.2020 14:45:00

Edgewood and Vantage Hire Jack Jones as VP of Training and Development

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewood Management and Vantage Management, the premier affordable, market-rate and mixed-income property management companies, today announced the hiring of Jack Jones as vice president of training and development.

As an industry veteran with more than 18 years of experience in both training and affordable housing property management, Jones will be responsible for directing Edgewood and Vantage's Learning Management System, implementing a mentor program and bolstering talent management initiatives.

"Jack brings strong functional expertise in creating, developing, implementing and facilitating training to meet a wide array of organizational and individual needs, as well as industry experience and knowledge of affordable housing and multifamily residential," said Jason Salamon, senior vice president of human resources for Edgewood and Vantage.

Prior to joining Edgewood and Vantage, Jones spent years facilitating training for nationwide audiences on affordable housing topics. Most recently, he worked for 14 years at Volunteers of America, initially as an asset manager and eventually as vice president of housing quality and training services. During his multifamily career Jones also served as a senior trainer and consultant for Quadel Consulting.

"What I'm most excited about in joining the Edgewood and Vantage team is the opportunity to learn, grow, and ultimately contribute to a well-established, supportive culture with a drive toward excellence and improving the lives of the residents and colleagues we serve," Jones said.

Jones has a bachelor's degree in government from the College of William & Mary, as well as a Nonprofit Executive Program certificate from the University of Notre Dame. He also is certified in project management, fair housing, tax credit compliance, multifamily assisted housing and the Housing Choice Voucher Program.

About Edgewood and Vantage Management

Edgewood Management and Vantage Management are East Coast affordable, market-rate and mixed-income property management companies driven by a genuine desire to help improve people's lives. Through hands-on management and enhanced resident services, Edgewood and Vantage have become industry leaders in residential property management. Edgewood and Vantage manage a select portfolio of more than 140 residential communities in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C.  For more information, please visit www.thefordfamilycompanies.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edgewood-and-vantage-hire-jack-jones-as-vp-of-training-and-development-301041772.html

SOURCE Edgewood Management and Vantage Management

