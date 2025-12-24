Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’243 0.6%  SPI 18’186 0.5%  Dow 48’731 0.6%  DAX 24’340 0.2%  Euro 0.9283 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’746 -0.1%  Gold 4’480 -0.1%  Bitcoin 68’816 0.0%  Dollar 0.7884 0.1%  Öl 62.2 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Tesla11448018
Top News
Sanofi-Aktie: Sanofi plant Übernahme für Milliarden-US-Dollar-Betrag
Goldbarren, Goldmünzen, Goldminen-Aktien & Co.: Welches Gold-Investment lohnt sich am meisten?
Warum der Dollar zu Franken und Euro etwas zulegt
Von der Knappheit bei KI-Infrastruktur profitieren: Abseits von NVIDIA-Aktie und Co.
BP-Aktie: BP trennt sich von Castrol-Mehrheit
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Edgewise Therapeutics Aktie 110444153 / US28036F1057

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

24.12.2025 18:44:44

Edgewise Therapeutics Shares Surge 20% On Positive Phase 2 HCM Trial Update

Edgewise Therapeutics
27.28 USD 25.45%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (EWTX) shares jumped 19.94 percent on Wednesday, rising $4.34 to $26.08, after the company reported positive updates from its ongoing Phase 2 CIRRUS-HCM clinical trial of EDG-7500, an oral cardiac sarcomere modulator being developed for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Edgewise Therapeutics was trading at $26.17, up from a previous close of $21.75 on the Nasdaq. The stock opened at $22.44 and traded between $22.16 and $27.08 during the session.

Trading volume reached about 2.36 million shares, compared with an average volume of roughly 1.29 million shares.

The stock's 52-week range stands between $10.60 and $30.48.

Nachrichten zu Edgewise Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten