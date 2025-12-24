Edgewise Therapeutics Aktie 110444153 / US28036F1057
24.12.2025 18:44:44
Edgewise Therapeutics Shares Surge 20% On Positive Phase 2 HCM Trial Update
(RTTNews) - Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (EWTX) shares jumped 19.94 percent on Wednesday, rising $4.34 to $26.08, after the company reported positive updates from its ongoing Phase 2 CIRRUS-HCM clinical trial of EDG-7500, an oral cardiac sarcomere modulator being developed for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.
Edgewise Therapeutics was trading at $26.17, up from a previous close of $21.75 on the Nasdaq. The stock opened at $22.44 and traded between $22.16 and $27.08 during the session.
Trading volume reached about 2.36 million shares, compared with an average volume of roughly 1.29 million shares.
The stock's 52-week range stands between $10.60 and $30.48.
