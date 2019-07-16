+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
Edgewell Personal Care Company To Webcast A Discussion Of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results On August 6, 2019

SHELTON, Conn., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company [NYSE: EPC], will report its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2019 before the market opens on August 6, 2019.  Edgewell will discuss its results during an investor conference call that will be webcast on August 6, 2019, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Rod Little and Chief Financial Officer Dan Sullivan.

About Edgewell Personal Care:
Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog® and Jack Black® sun and skin care products; Playtex® infant feeding; Diaper Genie®; and Wet Ones® moist wipes.  The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia.

