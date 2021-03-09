SMI 10’858 0.3%  SPI 13’630 0.4%  Dow 31’931 0.4%  DAX 14’438 0.4%  Euro 1.1047 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’786 0.6%  Gold 1’718 2.0%  Bitcoin 50’586 3.4%  Dollar 0.9281 -0.9%  Öl 67.4 -1.0% 

09.03.2021 21:30:00

Edgewell Announces Global Disposable Razor Portfolio Made with up to 100% Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Handles

SHELTON, Conn., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC) today announced that, as part of its Sustainable Care 2030 strategy, its global portfolio of men's and women's disposable razors – including Schick® Xtreme 3® men's1 and Skintimate® three blade women's razors – now has handles made with up to 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. The Company also launched its new U.S. program to encourage the recycling of its disposable razors and to provide an alternative to curbside recycling programs, which typically do not accept razors.

By incorporating recycled materials into its products and packaging, Edgewell is offering consumers a more environmentally conscious alternative than before without having to compromise on price or performance. By changing the materials, products and packaging with which the razors are made, consumers can feel even better about purchasing the Xtreme® and Skintimate® products they love and trust. The cost of the product and quality of the shave will remain the same, but the environmental footprint will be reduced. 

To help consumers reduce the amount of waste they are sending to landfills, Edgewell's new recycling program encourages consumers to package up their old razors by reusing materials already in their home, download a free return shipping label and send the razors back to the Company. Through a third-party partner, all returned Xtreme®, Skintimate® and Quattro® disposable razors will be recycled into new products.

"As a global leader in the personal care category, with respected household brands and products that our consumers use every day, we have a responsibility to minimize our environmental footprint," said Anne-Sophie Gaget, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer, Edgewell. "We are committed to using our brands as a force for good so that they may have a positive impact on society and our environment, and I am encouraged by the progress we have made so far. The recycling program and use of PCR plastic in our disposables is a milestone in our sustainability journey, and I look forward to partnering with our teams around the world to continually innovate and work toward a more sustainable future."

Through these actions, Edgewell is delivering on its commitment to develop new products and packaging in support of the circular economy by using more recycled, renewable and recyclable materials, minimizing material usage, and reducing waste. Specifically, the company is targeting to reduce the virgin petroleum-based plastic content in all its disposable razor handles by 50% by 2030.

To learn more about Schick® Xtreme® and Skintimate® disposable razors and how to participate in Edgewell's new U.S. recycling program, visit Schick.com, Skintimate.com, and EdgewellRecycling.com, respectively.

About Sustainable Care 2030
Edgewell's Sustainable Care 2030 is the Company's ambitious strategy that will enable it to sustain and grow its business while inspiring a world where the joy of caring for yourself is balanced with caring for our shared planet and society. Unveiled in 2020, Sustainable Care 2030 includes key commitments and targets across its brands, operations and supply chain, and workforce and communities. For more information, visit www.edgewell.com/sustainability.

About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®,  Jack Black®, and CREMO® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones™ moist wipes.  The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 5,800 employees worldwide.i

i SCHICK, WILKINSON SWORD, EDGE, SKINTIMATE, STAYFREE, CAREFREE, O.B., BANANA BOAT, HAWAIIAN TROPIC, BULLDOG, JACK BLACK, CREMO and WET ONES and associated word marks and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Edgewell Personal Care LLC (or an Edgewell affiliate company) in the United States and other countries throughout the world. PLAYTEX is a registered trademark in the United States and other countries of Playtex Marketing Corporation and is used under license.

1 Schick® Xtreme 3® Sensitive™, Schick® Xtreme 3® Duo Comfort™, Schick® Xtreme 3® Pivot ball™, Schick® Xtreme 3® Sport™, Schick® Xtreme 3® Face & Body™ and Schick® Xtreme 3® Eco-Glide™ Disposable.

 

Edgewell Personal Care Company logo (PRNewsFoto/Edgewell Personal Care Company)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edgewell-announces-global-disposable-razor-portfolio-made-with-up-to-100-post-consumer-recycled-plastic-handles-301243879.html

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care Company

