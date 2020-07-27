EdgePoint Comments on ESW's Announcement of Intention to Make an Offer for Optiva

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ - EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. wishes to comment on the news release issued today by ESW Capital, LLC regarding its intention to make an "any or all" offer to acquire subordinate voting shares of Optiva Inc. at a price of CAD$60.00 per share.

EdgePoint is excited about Optiva's future as evidenced by its recent purchase of US$55 million of 9.75% secured PIK toggle debentures due 2025 along with its 18.1% equity ownership stake. The recent refresh of Optiva's board of directors is a significant step in transforming Optiva and we believe the company is uniquely positioned in the market as one of the few players with a commercially viable cloud native product. The cloud transition has happened in virtually every software category and EdgePoint believes OSS/BSS markets are the next to be disrupted.

EdgePoint has advised the Company's independent directors that it has no current intention of selling its shares to ESW for CAD$60.00 per share at this time or in pursuing any discussions with ESW regarding any such possible transaction. EdgePoint will also vigorously oppose the granting of any exemptions to ESW from applicable Canadian securities laws.

For the record, contrary to the statement in ESW's news release, EdgePoint did not requisition a shareholder meeting as part of the proxy contest announced earlier this year and was not acting jointly or in concert with Maple Rock Capital Partners in connection therewith.

SOURCE EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.