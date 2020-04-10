+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
10.04.2020 22:35:00

Edge of Cinema Offers Free Commercials for Struggling Pennsylvania Businesses

CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge of Cinema, a video production and digital marketing company, announces an initiative to help Pennsylvania-based businesses who are struggling during the pandemic. All organizations and businesses that are suffering and supporting their communities are encouraged to apply.

Ten applicants will be selected based on their circumstances as described in their application. Those selected will be given a custom 30-second commercial designed to spread their message, meet their most urgent need, and support their valuable work in the community during the crisis. Edge of Cinema's team is working safely from home, and all work under the initiative will maintain Pennsylvania social distancing guidelines and mandates.

When asked about the initiative, co-founders Matthew Scura and Jeremy Schmidt said, "COVID-19 has impacted Pennsylvania businesses in very scary ways, ourselves included. Now, more than ever, we need to support the local economy, and allowing struggling businesses a chance to communicate with their audience is how we can make a difference."

Businesses can apply at www.edgeofcinema.com/Community/

About Edge of Cinema, LLC: Edge of Cinema is a video and digital marketing company based in Chester Springs, PA. Since 2009, Edge of Cinema has created hundreds of videos and marketing campaigns for businesses and nonprofits in Pennsylvania and around the world.

Contact:
Matthew Scura
Edge of Cinema, LLC
610-304-9504
edgeofcinema@gmail.com

