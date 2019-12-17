DEL RIO, Texas, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgardo Amaro-Cora, OD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as an Optometrist and Owner at Amaro Eye Clinic, PLLC.

Located two miles from Del Rio International Airport, Amaro Eye Clinic provides expert optometric services to the citizens of Val Verde County. The office offers a wide array of services, including therapeutic optometry, glaucoma testing, eye exams, contact lens exam, multifocal contracts, vision corrections, astigmatism, near and farsightedness, computer vision, sports vision, and Lasik surgery.



Supported by over three decades of professional experience, Dr. Amaro-Cora is extremely well-versed in optometry and glaucoma. He has established himself as a trusted medical professional in his community on account of his vast knowledge and strong communication with his patients.



An academic scholar, Dr. Amaro-Cora completed a Bachelor of Science in Pre-Med at Inter American University in Puerto Rico. Following undergrad, he attended Inter American University School of Optometry, earning a Doctorate of Optometry.

Furthering his expertise, he completed advanced studies in glaucoma at the Houston School of Optometry. In addition to medical studies, he obtained a degree in pastoral services.



A leader in the field of optometry, Dr. Amaro-Cora is affiliated with elite organizations such as the American Optometric Association and Texas Optometric Association.

Outside of professional responsibilities, Dr. Amaro-Cora is a permanent deacon with Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Del Rio. Devoted to his community, he volunteers at the local rotary, Lion's Club, Hispanic Chamber, and American Chamber.



Dr. Amaro-Cora dedicates this recognition to Mr. Gilbert Mercado and his wife Irma Marie Mercado.

