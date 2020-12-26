SMI 10’412 0.1%  SPI 12’995 0.1%  Dow 30’200 0.2%  DAX 13’587 1.3%  Euro 1.0805 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’543 0.1%  Gold 1’857 -0.8%  Bitcoin 21’858 3.4%  Dollar 0.8896 -0.2%  Öl 51.3 0.4% 
26.12.2020 03:22:00

EDF Renewables - Jinko Power consortium reaches the financial closing of the world's largest solar project and launches its construction in Abu Dhabi

SHANGHAI, Dec. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The consortium, formed by French EDF Group subsidiary, EDF Renewables and Chinese Jinko Power HK, subsidiary of Jinko Power Technology Co. Ltd, both global leaders in renewable energy, have successfully reached the financial closing for the 2 GW Al Dhafra PV2 solar project in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. This operation has been completed along with TAQA Group and Masdar, the Abu Dhabi-based shareholders and major players in the electricity and renewable sectors.

The approximately 1 billion USD transaction has been funded via  project financing with BNP Paribas as bookrunner together with Bank of China, Crédit Agricole, HSBC, MUFG, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Standard Chartered, as mandated lead arrangers.

Completion of this major milestone allows the mobilization on site and start of construction. Located in the region of Al Dhafra, this solar photovoltaic plant will be the largest single-site solar plant worldwide. 

Al Dhafra PV2 solar project will be the first plant of such scale to deploy bifacial module technology, capturing as such light on both sides of the PV modules and thus benefits from the reflection of light by the ground in order to yield higher generation. The plant spans over 20 square kilometres of desert climate area, with more than 4 million PV modules.

Upon commissioning, targeted in 2022, this project will provide the equivalent electricity to power over 160,000 households.

As the project is under an independent power producer model (IPP), EDF Renewables and Jinko Power hold respectively 20% of the shares, the remaining 60% is owned by TAQA and Masdar.

The four partners had previously signed the 30-years Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) on July 23rd 2020.

Bruno Bensasson, EDF Group Senior Executive Vice-President Renewable Energies and Chief Executive Officer of EDF Renewables declared: "The Al Dhafra PV2 project highlights EDF full commitment to supporting the UAE National Climate Change Plan. The achievement of financial close with our partners and the investment community is a major milestone for the project. We are now fully mobilized to support the construction of the solar plant with the objective of reaching the commercial operation in 2022. This 2GW future solar power plant contributes to meet the EDF Group's CAP 2030 strategy, which aims to double its worldwide renewable installed energy capacity from 28 to 50 GW nets between 2015 and 2030".

Mr. Charles Bai, President of Jinko Power International Business added: "The successful financial close of Al Dhafra PV 2 project is supported by the well-structured tender program and PPP scheme designed and implemented by the Government of Abu Dhabi and its regulatory authorities. Working closely with our partners and financing community, we are proud to achieve this critical milestone, following our success of internationally awarded financial close of Sweihan project. We look forward to continuing working closely with the stakeholders of this project to achieve commercial operation in 2022".

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 11.36
3.56 %
UBS Group 12.53
2.58 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’014.50
1.65 %
Swiss Re 82.28
1.58 %
Swiss Life Hldg 403.70
1.46 %
Geberit 540.20
-0.41 %
Sika 237.70
-0.54 %
Nestle 101.24
-0.57 %
Roche Hldg G 301.50
-0.85 %
Lonza Grp 554.00
-1.11 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

23.12.20
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Aufwärtstrend intakt / LafargeHolcim – 50er-EMA hält weiter
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Niedrigzinsen treiben immer mehr Menschen an die Börse: Darauf sollten Anfänger achten
Ausblick auf 2021: Diese Updates gibt es bei Tesla im kommenden Jahr
Goldman Sachs-Analysten bullish für Disney-Aktie: Höchstes Kursziel an der Wall Street
Bestätigung der Brexit-Einigung bewegt Euro kaum noch
Sie investierten alles in Bitcoin: So lebt die "Bitcoin Family" jetzt
China startet Kartell-Untersuchung gegen Online-Riesen Alibaba
Kalifornien investiert in Ausbau von Wasserstoff-Infrastruktur: Kann die NEL-Aktie profitieren?
Alibaba-Aktie aktuell: Alibaba mit Einbussen
NEL ASA-Aktie aktuell: Anleger greifen bei NEL ASA zu
Verdrängen Apples AirPods Max die Marke Beats aus dem eigenen Kopfhörer-Segment?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst wenig bewegt -- DAX geht freundlich in die Weihnachtspause
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte ohne grössere Ausschläge. Der DAX bewegte sich im Plus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit