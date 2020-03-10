EDF Energy Receives 2020 Operational Excellence Award

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EDF Energy, the UK's leading clean energy provider, has been selected by independent research firm Verdantix as the winner for the Utilities category of its International Operational Excellence Innovation Awards. The winners were announced at the Verdantix HSE & Innovation Summit EMEA, in London on March 3rd.

EDF Energy received the innovation award on the strength of its implementation of the DevonWay Mobile Work Package solution. Besides the obvious benefits of moving from paper to a digital environment, the project is estimated to result in savings of £25 for each of the 250,000 work orders the fleet processes each year.

"The technology has revolutionized the way we work and has already made significant efficiency and cost savings," said Martin Barrett, Project Manager at EDF. "The cost savings will become even more significant as we move more work order cards to the new system."

"We understand how hard it is to introduce digital technology," commented Chris Moustakas, DevonWay's CEO. "EDF's determination to innovate, along with their commitment to safety and operational excellence, is a strong leading example for other companies in high reliability industries."

About DevonWay

Founded in 2005, DevonWay is Silicon Valley's leading provider of asset, quality, and safety management solutions to the energy, government, biotechnology, and construction industries. DevonWay's browser-based solutions and mobile apps help enterprises digitize and continuously improve their operations. For more information, visit www.devonway.com.

About EDF

EDF in the UK is leading the transition to a cleaner, low emission electric future, tackling climate change and helping Britain reach net zero. It is the UK's largest producer of low-carbon electricity, meeting around one-fifth of the country's demand and supplying millions of customers with electricity and gas. For more information, visit www.edfenergy.com/.

About Verdantix

Verdantix is an independent research and consulting firm with a focus on innovative technologies that optimize business operations. The company has an expertise in environment, health, safety, quality, operational excellence, as well as smart building technologies. For more information visit www.verdantix.com.

Contact:

Chenise Leveriza

4156717948

cleveriza@devonway.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edf-energy-receives-2020-operational-excellence-award-301020855.html

SOURCE DevonWay