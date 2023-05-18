EDF: EDF announces the success of its senior multi-tranche bond issue for a nominal amount of $3 billion and CAD 500 million

EDF announces the success of its senior multi-tranche bond issue for a nominal amount of $3 billion and CAD 500 million

On 17 May 2023: EDF (BBB stable S&P / Baa1 neg Moody’s / BBB+ stable Fitch) successfully priced a senior bond issuance in 5 tranches for a nominal amount of U.S. $3 billion (the "USD Bonds”) and CAD 500 million (the "CAD Bonds”):

$1 billion bond, with a 5-year maturity and a 5.700% fixed coupon;

$1 billion bond, with a 10-year maturity and a 6.250% fixed coupon;

$1 billion bond, with a 30-year maturity and a 6.900% fixed coupon;





CAD 300 million bond, with a 7-year maturity and a 5.993% fixed coupon;





CAD 200 million bond, with a 30-year maturity and a 6.492% fixed coupon.

EDF is an active issuer of debt and other types of securities. EDF regularly assesses its financing requirements and monitors national and international financial markets for opportunities to conduct additional issuances of senior debt, hybrids and/or other types of securities.

Settlement and delivery of the USD Bonds will take place on 23 May 2023, the date on which the USD Bonds will be admitted to trading on the multilateral trading facility of the Euro MTF, operated by the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Settlement and delivery of the CAD Bonds will take place on 23 May 2023.

These transactions enable the Group to further strengthen the structure of its balance sheet, as well as refinance upcoming maturities.

The expected rating for the USD Bonds and the CAD Bonds is BBB / Baa1 / BBB+ (S&P / Moody's / Fitch).

Important Notice

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. The securities to which this press release relates (the "Securities”) will not be and have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States.

EDF has not authorized any offer of Securities to retail investors in any member state of the European Economic Area (a "Member State”). No action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer of Securities to retail investors requiring publication of a prospectus in any Member State. As a result, the Securities may only be offered in Member States (i) to any legal entity that is a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation or (ii) in any other circumstances falling within Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation. For the purpose of this paragraph, the expression an "offer” means the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the Securities to be offered so as to enable the investor to decide to exercise, purchase or subscribe for the Securities, the expression "Prospectus Regulation” means Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129, as amended, and the expression "retail investor” means a person who is one (or more) of the following: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU, as amended ("MiFID II”); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation.

This press release is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation and does not constitute an offer to acquire securities. Any offer to acquire securities will be made, and any investor should make its investment, solely on the basis of information that will be contained in the offering document that has been made generally available in connection with the offering. Copies of the offering document may be obtained at no cost from EDF or through the website of EDF. No Prospectus Regulation compliant prospectus, subject to the approval of the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers or any other Member State’s regulator, has been or will be published. The information in this announcement is subject to change.

This press release may in the United Kingdom only be distributed to, and is only directed at, persons who are "qualified investors” within the meaning of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and who are also (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order”), or (ii) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons”). This press release is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity in securities of EDF is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 40.3 million customers (1), of whom 30.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €143.5 billion in 2022. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.

