Edf: EDF announces the early participation results of its tender offer on outstanding US dollar-denominated hybrid notes

EDF announces the early participation results of its tender offer on outstanding US dollar-denominated hybrid notes

EDF announces the early participation results of the Offer Following the launch on 6 June 2023(1) of its offer to purchase for cash any and all (the "Offer”) of its $1,500,000,000 Reset Perpetual Subordinated Notes which are admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (the "Notes”).

Summary table of the early participation results of the Offer

Title of Notes CUSIP/ISIN No. Amount Tendered and Accepted for Purchase Total Early Purchase Price (1) Early Participation Amount (1) Purchase Price (2) $1,500,000,000 Reset Perpetual Subordinated Notes CUSIP :

268317AM6

(Rule 144A)/

F2893TAM8 (Reg S)







ISIN :

US268317AM62

(Rule 144A)/ USF2893TAM83

(Reg S) $901,449,000 $995.00 $50.00 $945.00

(1) The total early purchase price payable for each Note (the "Total Early Purchase Price”) will be a price per $1,000 in principal amount of such Note validly tendered at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time on 20 June 2023 (the "Early Participation Date”) and accepted for purchase by EDF, and already includes the early participation amount (the "Early Participation Amount”) expressed as an amount per $1,000 in principal amount of the Notes.

(2) The purchase price payable for each Note (the "Purchase Price”) will be a price per $1,000 in principal amount of such Note validly tendered pursuant to the Offer after the Early Participation Date and at or prior to the expiration date of the Offer (which is expected at 5:00 p.m., New York City time on 6 July 2023, the Expiration Date) and accepted for purchase by EDF.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Early Participation Date has expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 20, 2023, and is not being extended. The settlement date for the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Participation Date is expected to be 22 June 2023.

The Offer will continue until 5:00 p.m., New York City time on 6 July 2023, unless extended or earlier terminated (the "Expiration Date”). The purchase price for Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer after the Early Participation Date and at or prior to the Expiration Date and accepted for purchase by EDF will consist of the Purchase Price. Holders of the Notes wishing to participate in the Offer after the Early Participation Date will not receive the Early Participation Amount.

This press release does not contain the full terms and conditions of the Offer, which are described in the Offer to Purchase dated 6 June 2023 prepared by EDF (the "Offer to Purchase”).

About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 40.3 million customers (1), of whom 30.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €143.5 billion in 2022.

(1) Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.

