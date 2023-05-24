Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EDF Aktie
Edf: CONVERSION OF EDF OCEANES DUE 2024

EDF
11.68 CHF 0.00%
CONVERSION OF EDF OCEANES DUE 2024

Terms in capital letters used but not defined in this notice shall have the meanings given to them in the terms and conditions of issue of the Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions").

The French State has requested the conversion of 130,784,645 EDF OCEANES (ISIN FR0013534518) into Shares.

This conversion results in the issuance of 168,581,407 new Shares, taking into account the Conversion/Exchange Ratio at date of 1.2890 Share per OCEANE1/2/3.

It results in a capital increase for a total nominal amount of €84,290,703.50 and a premium for the conversion of EDF OCEANES into Shares for an amount of €1 345,185,461.49. The share capital of EDF will thus be increased from €2,000,466,841 to €2,084,757,544.50, consisting of 4,169,515,089 Shares with a nominal value of €0.50 each.

It allows a decrease of the bond debt for an amount of €1,429,476,169.85. The capital increase strengthens EDF's balance sheet structure and will allow, if necessary, the refinancing of part of the hydride subordinated debt.

This press release is certified. Check its authenticity on medias.edf.com

About EDF
As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 40.3 million customers (1), of whom 30.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €143.5 billion in 2022. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.
(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.

1 https://www.edf.fr/sites/groupe/files/epresspack/4161/PR-Update-OCEANE-conversion-ratio.pdf
2 https://www.edf.fr/sites/groupe/files/epresspack/4721/PR_Conversion-ratio-adjustement-V08.02.pdf
3 https://www.edf.fr/sites/groupe/files/epresspack/5211/PR-OCEANE-due-2024-reopening-of-the-simplified-public-tender-offer-filed-by-the-French-State-and-adjustment-of-the-conversion-exchange-ratio.pdf

