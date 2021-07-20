SMI 11’951 0.8%  SPI 15’373 0.7%  Dow 33’962 -2.1%  DAX 15’184 0.3%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’951 0.6%  Gold 1’818 0.3%  Bitcoin 27’310 -3.6%  Dollar 0.9194 0.1%  Öl 68.8 0.1% 
20.07.2021 13:45:00

Edenshaw Developments and Windsor Private Capital Acquire Landmark Metrolinx Development Site in Port Credit, Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, leading Canadian Condominium Developer, Edenshaw Developments, in partnership with Windsor Private Capital, announced the acquisition of a strategic parcel of land adjacent to the bustling Metrolinx Port Credit Mobility Hub located at 30 Queen Street East, Mississauga.

Edenshaw Developments & Windsor Private Capital Logo (CNW Group/Edenshaw Developments Limited)

The Metrolinx land acquisition is a 1.48-acre high-density, transit-oriented development infill site, located on the West side of Hurontario Street and adjacent to the new Metrolinx Hurontario Light Rail Transit (HURLT) Station and Port Credit GO Mobility Hub. This high-profile Port Credit location enables immediate access to the Port Credit GO Mobility Hub, including the future Hurontario LRT, which will connect riders to Brampton Gateway, with additional connections to the Lakeshore West and the Milton lines of GO Transit service.

A further unique and significant feature of the Metrolinx site is that it will be designed as the only underground station on the HULRT. The site will also introduce a pedestrian-friendly, civic square component, which will complement the future Edenshaw multi-storey, mixed-use development, benefitting both the residential and commercial elements of the property development and the surrounding community.

"The entire Edenshaw team is thrilled to be embarking on this very significant development, and as a long-time Port Credit resident, it's particularly meaningful to me, and the many Edenshaw staff who grew up in the neighbourhood, to be participating in the positive growth of our community," said David McComb, President and CEO of Edenshaw. "We look forward to working with our partners, Windsor Private Capital and Metrolinx in bringing this prominent, landmark site to fruition."

This development will mark Edenshaw's fourth residential condominium in the vibrant and dynamic waterfront community of Port Credit and the fifth condominium in the Mississauga Region.

"We are excited to be a part of this landmark project in Port Credit and to be working again with Edenshaw, one of our trusted and experienced development partners. This project will be a tremendous addition to the community of Port Credit and the city of Mississauga," said Rocco Marcello, Chairman & CEO of Windsor Private Capital. 

Treasured for its protected port, marina, and abundant natural amenities, including the Waterfront Trail, Port Credit is a dynamic neighbourhood, with a walkable retail core, a vibrant arts scene, and numerous festivals and events year-round, making it a highly attractive and desirable place to live. The future Edenshaw development will be situated in the heart of the community, amidst a highly accessible transit hub, with immediate proximity to a wealth of retail and waterfront amenities. Union Station is a convenient 25-minute ride via the GO Train.

About Edenshaw Developments Limited

Since its establishment 12 years ago, Edenshaw Developments has garnered a reputation for crafting high-quality, sustainable condominium communities in Toronto and the GTA.  Edenshaw recently launched Alba Condos to Mississauga, the company's first geothermal building and a testament to its commitment to environmental sustainability. And in  the last several years, Edenshaw  brought Westport and Tanu Condos to market, further enhancing the Port Credit neighbourhood. In 2016, Edenshaw delivered Alto, Toronto's first 100% smoke-free, LEED Silver Certified, purpose-built rental community, located in Toronto's Little Portugal neighbourhood, which demonstrated Edenshaw's progressive stance on residential development. Alto received FRPO's Rental Development of the Year, 2016. In 2012, Edenshaw introduced the multi-award-winning Chaz Yorkville Condominiums – a 47-storey residential development located in the prestigious Yorkville neighbourhood.

About Windsor Private Capital

Windsor Capital is a merchant banking firm headquartered in Toronto, Canada, which, together with its affiliates, advises and manages over $2.5 billion on behalf of institutional and high-net-worth investors. Windsor has completed numerous transactions in a wide range of industries, including real estate, financial services, technology, telecommunications, consumer products, manufacturing, and retail. Windsor seeks to work with clients who, in the true spirit of partnership, value loyalty, trust, integrity, discretion, creativity and teamwork.

SOURCE Edenshaw Developments Limited

﻿

