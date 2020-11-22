SMI 10’496 0.1%  SPI 13’018 0.1%  Dow 29’263 -0.8%  DAX 13’137 0.4%  Euro 1.0803 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’468 0.5%  Gold 1’870 0.2%  Bitcoin 16’968 4.4%  Dollar 0.9110 0.0%  Öl 45.1 2.2% 

+++ Was bedeutet der "perfekte Sturm" aus Zentralbankmaßnahmen und wirtschaftlichen Turbulenzen für den Goldpreis? +++ -w-
22.11.2020 19:00:00

Eden's No-Contract, Snow Removal Service Makes Ordering Easy and Affordable

The App has been built out for online communication to avoid any chance of face to face contact

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - With the uncertainty that the weather brings, homeowners should be confident in their choice for outdoor services. Through its mobile app, Eden ensures property owners aren't stuck in the snow.

Eden, is addressing coronavirus concerns by helping homeowners find snow removal services without risking face-to-face communication.

The app also allows users to pay electronically as well, reducing the risk of spreading the virus through cash payments, a process proven to spread germs and potentially COVID-19.

With Eden, the mobile- and web-based ordering platform for snow removal, lawn care, and landscaping, snow removal and other outdoor services can be ordered locally on demand with just a click of a button.

"The process for ordering snow removal and landscape services can be lengthy and cumbersome for busy homeowners," said founder and CEO Ben Zlotnick, who is a 20-year veteran and leader in the landscaping industry. "Eden has eliminated the hassle through our mobile, on-demand services."

Eden's digital marketplace has revolutionized the way people order landscaping and snow removal services. Customers can instantly request services through EdenApp, available for iOS and Android devices, or directly on the website, www.edenapp.com 

Customers do not need to make a full-season commitment or sign a contract that most local snow removal and landscape companies require. Costs are controlled by ordering as needed, with the option for recurrent services also available.

With more than 35 services to choose from, residents can take advantage of full, on-demand outdoor services. No job is too big or too small. Customers can order anything from snow removal, lawn care, to tree trimming, mulching, hardscape work – all outdoor care is at their fingertips through Eden.

About Eden
Eden is the trusted lawn care, landscaping, and snow removal service provider that offers top-rated pros in the US and Canada region. We offer an array of services that are categorized into – yard work, lawn care, landscaping, and snow removal services. Along with the static services, Eden offers on-demand and subscription-based services through the mobile and web app. These apps offer quick access to hire our service and connect our insured contractors to the property owners. Our team of professionals and experts are capable of handling any concerns you may have regarding your lawn and landscaping designs. Their expert recommendations and professional help will let you achieve an amazing aesthetic for your residential and commercial property. For more information, visit www.edenapp.com

Twitter – www.twitter.com/edenapp 
Facebook – www.facebook.com/edenapp 
LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/edenapp 
Link:Ordering with Eden

SOURCE Eden App

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’670.00
1.06 %
Sika 237.80
0.93 %
CieFinRichemont 75.82
0.90 %
Swiss Re 81.86
0.74 %
Novartis 79.61
0.64 %
Roche Hldg G 304.70
-0.31 %
Nestle 103.68
-0.42 %
Part Grp Hldg 940.00
-0.70 %
Lonza Grp 577.00
-1.06 %
ABB 24.25
-1.18 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

20.11.20
Oil: Supply-Demand Dynamics as Vaccines Emerge
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
20.11.20
BX Swiss stellt sich vor: regservices.ch – das Beraterregister | BX Swiss TV
20.11.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
20.11.20
SMI-Anleger rücken zur Seitenlinie
20.11.20
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Neuer Kursrückgang? / EUR/USD – Über 10er-EMA weiter ansteigend
19.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (72.5%) auf Swiss Re AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.11.20
Schroders: Vorrangige Infrastrukturanleihen ggü. festverzinsliche Anleihen: Welche Option birgt für Anleger weniger Herausforderungen?
11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
mehr
BX Swiss stellt sich vor: regservices.ch – das Beraterregister | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche: US-Notfallzulassung für Antikörper-COVID-Cocktail von Partner Regeneron
US-Justizministerium fängt Coins ab nach milliardenschwerer Bitcoin-Transaktion
Bill Ackman rechnet trotz Impfstoffhoffnung mit Marktabschwung
Welche Bankenwerte im Jahr 2021 als Gewinner gesehen werden
"Zombie"-BTC: Bitcoin im Wert von 15 Millionen US-Dollar bewegen sich plötzlich nach zehn Jahren
Weshalb der Euro zu Dollar und Franken auf der Stelle tritt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
KW 47: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Milliardendeal voraus: Zurich bestätigt Gespräche zur Übernahme von MetLife-Sparte P&C
Amazon-Aktie zu teuer? Einige US-Titel könnten sich für Anleger als Alternative erweisen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst fester -- Us-Börsen mit Abschlägen -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam vor dem Wochenende kaum vom Fleck, während die deutschen Börsen zulegen konnten. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Freitag zurückhaltend. Die asiatischen Börsen hatten derweil an die uneinheitliche Entwicklung vom Donnerstag angeknüpft.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit