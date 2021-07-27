Edenred Teams Up with Spin to Offer More Micromobility Options for Commuters Going Back to the Office

BOSTON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edenred Benefits, Edenred's leading company in corporate mobility provider in the United States, has announced a new partnership with Spin, a Ford-owned micromobility solutions provider that offers dockless electric scooters and electric bikes in more than 60 markets in the U.S.

Spin is offering an exclusive scooter rental discount to Edenred clients in the U.S. who use Edenred's commuter card. For each electric scooter ride, commuters will receive a 10 percent discount. This is a pay-as-you-go service, so there is no need to commit to a subscription. Spin will also provide new riders with a $5 promo code when they use their scooters for the first time.

In the short time the program has been available, the County of San Mateo has become the first client to enable this new benefit to its employees.

As commuters begin to head back to the office, Edenred has pledged to become the one-stop-shop for all commuting needs no matter when, where, or what vehicle is chosen. Partnering with Spin provides commuters with an excellent opportunity to try micromobility alternatives for their commute. Spin gives people in cities and on campuses the freedom to move by offering accessible, safe, sustainable, and affordable forms of personal mobility. Their electric scooters are equipped with GPS, can be unlocked by scanning a QR code with their app, and when you are finished riding, users can park their e-scooter right at their destination. It's just that simple!

Ed Fleischmann, CEO at Edenred Benefits says, "We're thrilled to be partnering with Spin, a leading micromobility company. By offering this exclusive offer to our clients, we're giving them another reliable, safe, sustainable, and affordable option to commute back to the office. The more micromobility options we provide, the better as we transition back to the way life was before the pandemic. Our goal is to keep our customers happy and continue to provide the best commuting solutions in the marketplace."

Ben Fong, Director of Business Development at Spin says, "We are excited to partner with Edenred to expand flexibility and convenience for commuters. The pandemic has highlighted the value that micromobility can serve in city transportation at the same time as remote work habits are changing. Spin is at the forefront of redefining the post-pandemic commute and we are excited to support workers as they go back to the office. Our service will make the commute even easier and more convenient for workers getting back to the office for the first time."

Edenred is a leading digital platform for services and payments and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting over 50 million users and 2 million partner merchants in 46 countries via more than 850,000 corporate clients.

Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (such as meal benefits), mobility (such as multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking and commuter solutions), incentives (such as gift cards, employee engagement platforms) and corporate payments (such as virtual cards).

True to the Group's purpose, "Enrich connections. For good.", these solutions enhance users' well-being and purchasing power. They improve companies' attractiveness and efficiency and vitalize the employment market and the local economy. They also foster access to healthier food, more environmentally friendly products and softer mobility.

Edenred's 10,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more responsible every day.

In 2020, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed close to €30 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good and MSCI Europe.

