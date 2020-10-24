SMI 10’024 0.3%  SPI 12’508 0.2%  Dow 28’336 -0.1%  DAX 12’646 0.8%  Euro 1.0724 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’199 0.9%  Gold 1’902 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9046 -0.3%  Öl 41.6 -2.0% 
24.10.2020 02:47:00

Eden Home Health of Spokane County is now Accredited by ACHC!

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington State Department of Health issued Eden Home Health of Spokane County, LLC a Certificate of Need to provide Home Health Care services in Spokane County on December 24, 2019.  Effective July 28, 2020, Eden Home Health of Spokane County, LLC has achieved its Medicare-certification and Deemed Status via the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).

"Community members within the Spokane County region are truly one of a kind. We are honored to grow our presence in order to meet the needs of the community while partnering with existing providers to expand health care services across the continuum of care," said Brent Weil, President and CEO of the EmpRes Healthcare Family of Companies.

Eden Home Health offers skilled nursing, physical, speech and occupational therapy, medical social services, and home health aide care. Over the next 12 months, Eden Health plans to invest in the growth of this agency that will also pair nicely with their presence in the Coeur d'Alene and Sandpoint markets.

"As we grow, Eden Health will continue to keep quality of care our number one focus as well as timely initiation of care so that the residents in our communities that we are so proud to serve do not have an issue with access to quality Home Health services," said Jamie Brown, Vice President of Home Services, in a statement announcing their newest Home Health Agency's accomplishment.

About Eden Health
Eden Health is a division of EmpRes Healthcare, a 100% Employee Owned Family of Companies providing management and consulting services to rehabilitation and post-acute care centers, assisted and independent living communities and home health, hospice and home care agencies throughout Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming.

To find out more about Eden Home Health, please visit www.eden-health.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eden-home-health-of-spokane-county-is-now-accredited-by-achc-301159105.html

SOURCE Eden Health

