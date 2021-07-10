SMI 11’990 0.6%  SPI 15’409 0.4%  Dow 34’870 1.3%  DAX 15’688 1.7%  Euro 1.0868 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’068 1.9%  Gold 1’809 0.3%  Bitcoin 30’958 3.0%  Dollar 0.9142 -0.1%  Öl 75.5 1.6% 
10.07.2021 22:59:00

Eden Home Health of Clark County issued Certificate of Need, Achieves Medicare-certification and Deemed Status

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington State Department of Health issued Eden Home Health of Clark County, LLC a Certificate of Need to provide Home Health Care services in Clark County, WA on September 11, 2020.  Effective May 20, 2021, Eden Home Health of Clark County, LLC has achieved its Medicare-certification and Deemed Status via the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).

Eden Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Eden Health)

"Community members within the Clark County region are truly one of a kind. We are honored to grow our presence in order to meet the needs of the community while partnering with existing providers to expand health care services across the continuum of care," said Brent Weil, President and CEO of the EmpRes Healthcare Family of Companies.

Eden Home Health offers skilled nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapies, medical social services, and home health aide care.  Over the next 12 months, Eden Health plans to invest in the growth of this Agency while maintaining a strong focus on timely and quality care.  "Our goal is to 'keep healthcare local' to ensure that each community is represented and strategies are implemented specifically to meet the needs of the residents in the communities that we are so honored to serve," noted Mr. Weil.

About Eden Health

Eden Health is a subsidiary of EmpRes Healthcare, a 100% Employee Owned Family of Companies providing management and consulting services to rehabilitation and post-acute care centers, assisted and independent living communities and home health, hospice and home care agencies throughout Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming.

To learn more about Eden Health, please visit www.eden-health.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eden-home-health-of-clark-county-issued-certificate-of-need-achieves-medicare-certification-and-deemed-status-301331084.html

SOURCE Eden Health

﻿

UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Pilze – eine Lebensform, die zu einen der ersten Organismen auf der Welt zählt– wie Pilze die beiden Gründerinnen Tonia Zimmermann und Luba Schönig von UMushroom inspiriert haben, eine neue Informationsplattform zu gründen, erklärt Tonia Zimmermann. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, berichtet sie was genau hinter UMushroom steht. Ob die Plattform Anlageberater bald überflüssig macht und was genau die Nutzer zu erwarten haben, aber auch welche Möglichkeiten die Nutzer selbst haben erzählt Tonia Zimmermann.

Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

