|
10.07.2021 22:59:00
VANCOUVER, Wash., July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington State Department of Health issued Eden Home Health of Clark County, LLC a Certificate of Need to provide Home Health Care services in Clark County, WA on September 11, 2020. Effective May 20, 2021, Eden Home Health of Clark County, LLC has achieved its Medicare-certification and Deemed Status via the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).
"Community members within the Clark County region are truly one of a kind. We are honored to grow our presence in order to meet the needs of the community while partnering with existing providers to expand health care services across the continuum of care," said Brent Weil, President and CEO of the EmpRes Healthcare Family of Companies.
Eden Home Health offers skilled nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapies, medical social services, and home health aide care. Over the next 12 months, Eden Health plans to invest in the growth of this Agency while maintaining a strong focus on timely and quality care. "Our goal is to 'keep healthcare local' to ensure that each community is represented and strategies are implemented specifically to meet the needs of the residents in the communities that we are so honored to serve," noted Mr. Weil.
About Eden Health
Eden Health is a subsidiary of EmpRes Healthcare, a 100% Employee Owned Family of Companies providing management and consulting services to rehabilitation and post-acute care centers, assisted and independent living communities and home health, hospice and home care agencies throughout Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming.
To learn more about Eden Health, please visit www.eden-health.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eden-home-health-of-clark-county-issued-certificate-of-need-achieves-medicare-certification-and-deemed-status-301331084.html
SOURCE Eden Health
UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV
Pilze – eine Lebensform, die zu einen der ersten Organismen auf der Welt zählt– wie Pilze die beiden Gründerinnen Tonia Zimmermann und Luba Schönig von UMushroom inspiriert haben, eine neue Informationsplattform zu gründen, erklärt Tonia Zimmermann. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, berichtet sie was genau hinter UMushroom steht. Ob die Plattform Anlageberater bald überflüssig macht und was genau die Nutzer zu erwarten haben, aber auch welche Möglichkeiten die Nutzer selbst haben erzählt Tonia Zimmermann.
Inside
Inside Fonds
|09.07.21
|Schroders: Müssen sich Anleger in Schwellenländern Sorgen machen?
|07.07.21
|Schroders: Eine bessere Zukunft Realität werden lassen
|29.06.21
|Schroders: Warum Impact Investing für Pensionsfonds interessant ist
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im grünen Bereich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sowie beim deutschen DAX ging es am Freitag nach oben. Die US-Börsen zogen zum Wochenausklang deutlich an. Asiens Börsen fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}