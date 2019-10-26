Eden Formulations Introduces Two New Dietary Supplements

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eden Formulations adds Cortexa (natural memory support formula for adults) and Natrofem (natural sexual health formula for women) to its established line of dietary supplements. Since 2011, Eden Formulations has been known primarily for three core products: Movexa (joint health), Natrolex (male sexual health), and ViProsta (prostate health).

Eden's medical director and practitioner supervisor, Dr. Van J. Veloso, explains, "Years of research and development go into each product before it is ready to go to market. Eden's roots started long before the first product released in 2011."

In 2018, Eden Formulations expanded their product line with the release of Equalize, a complete multi-vitamin for adults. The next product launch debuts November 2019 with Cortexa and Natrofem.

Cortexa: for memory support. It assists memory performance, supports cognitive function, and encourages mental clarity and focus. Each bottle contains 30 capsules to be taken once, daily.

Natrofem: a female, natural sexual health formula. Natrofem supports overall sexual function, sexual desire, and boasts libido. Each bottle contains 60 capsules to be taken twice, daily.

Before the launch of Equalize, Eden Formulations traditionally offered three niche, adult supplements to its customers:

1. Movexa: used for joint support to strengthen joints, relieve discomfort, and increase flexibility in the hands, knees, back, feet, elbows, neck, and hips. It was formulated to fight inflammation, cartilage damage, and pain associated with rheumatoid arthritis or osteoarthritis.

2. Natrolex: a drug-free sexual health formula used to treat Erectile Dysfunction, boost stamina and libido, restart male growth, and to elongate sexual activity. Its non-GMO formula includes a propriety blend of 19 plant-based ingredients.

3. ViProsta: a prostate support treatment used to relieve symptoms and encourage overall prostate health. Viprosta regulates urinary frequency, improves urinary flow, and supports prostate function. There are 33 potent herbs, vitamins, amino acids, and minerals in the formula.

All products by Eden Formulations are manufactured in the United States at GMP-certified facilities. Each ingredient is 100% natural and highly potent. Specific label and manufacturing information can be found on the Eden Formulations website – EdenFormulations.com.

Cortexa and Natrofem, along with Natrolex, ViProsta, Movexa and all existing Eden Formulation products, include a 60-day 100% satisfaction guarantee. Consumers are given up to 60 days from the date of purchase to determine if Eden Formulations products are the right fit for their body.

Cortexa and Natrofem will be sold online through trusted retailers and on the Eden Formulations website.

