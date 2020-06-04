04.06.2020 01:15:00

EDCO Products Inc. Names John G. Lewis as President and Chief Executive Officer

HOPKINS, Minn., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EDCO Products Inc., a Minnesota-based industry leading manufacturer of residential and commercial exterior building products, today announced that its board of directors has named John G. Lewis as President and Chief Executive Officer effective June 8, 2020.

John G. Lewis

Lewis brings more than 20 years of senior management experience to EDCO, including finance, engineering and manufacturing, most recently as Chief Executive Officer of Trex Commercial Products Inc., a building products manufacturer.  Previously, Lewis served as Chief Financial Officer for HelpSystems, LLC.  In addition, Lewis currently serves as an independent director of several manufacturing and technology businesses.

"I am honored and excited to lead the EDCO team," said John G. Lewis. "Over its nearly 75-year history, the company has established an unmatched reputation for product quality, performance and innovation.  From this solid foundation, we will strive to become the preferred brand of exterior building solutions for consumers and home builders nationwide."

Nancy M. Dahl has served as EDCO's Interim President and CEO since January of 2020. Dahl has been an instrumental member of EDCO's Board of Directors since the Fall of 2013. She will transition back to the board of directors and serve as Chairman of the Board, replacing the retiring long-time board member Steve Broz.

"I am excited about the future growth opportunity under John's Leadership," said Nancy M. Dahl. "His knowledge of the industry, experience as a CEO/President and Board Director together with his love for private family owned businesses will ensure EDCO continues to build momentum."

Over the course of his career, Lewis has demonstrated a proven track record of successfully building and growing businesses across a variety of industries including building materials, metal fabrication, consumer products, software and wireless communications.

Lewis holds a master's degree in business administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and Management Sciences from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

About EDCO Products, Inc.
Headquartered in Hopkins Minnesota, EDCO Products Inc. is one of the largest privately held manufacturers of pre-finished exterior building materials in the United States. Named the 2018 Manufacturer of the Year by the Minnesota Manufacturing Alliance, EDCO designs and manufactures a full-line of siding, roofing, soffit, and rainware products.  They have established distributor partnerships across the United States and Canada.

EDCO was founded in 1946 by the enterprising Edwards family who capitalized on a strong demand for affordable building materials in the wake of WWII. For close to 75 years, EDCO continues to set the standard for quality, service, and innovation.    

More information about EDCO Products Inc. can be found on our website: edcoproducts.com

Nancy M. Dahl

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edco-products-inc-names-john-g-lewis-as-president-and-chief-executive-officer-301070478.html

SOURCE EDCO Products

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 75.62
8.21 %
CS Group 9.81
6.37 %
Zurich Insur Gr 344.30
6.10 %
Adecco Group 49.38
5.18 %
ABB 20.60
5.10 %
Roche Hldg G 339.10
1.27 %
Lonza Grp 477.90
1.25 %
Givaudan 3’509.00
1.15 %
Nestle 103.86
0.91 %
Novartis 82.48
-0.13 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

03.06.20
Vontobel: Krisen-Verlierer wieder im Aufschwung?
03.06.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
03.06.20
SMI vor Sprung über 10.000er-Marke
02.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52%) auf GAM Holding AG
02.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
02.06.20
Mexico Has Room For More Rate Cuts
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.06.20
Schroders: Economic and Strategy Viewpoint - June 2020
29.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re steigt bei chinesischem Versicherer ein - Swiss Re-Aktie zieht an
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI legt letztlich deutlich zu -- DAX schliesst über 12'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
Bitcoin-Kurs steigt über 10'000 US-Dollar - und stürzt wieder ab
Anleger in Kauflaune: Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- SMI schliesst über 10'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX zum Handelsende mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen beenden den Handel in Grün
Lufthansa-Aktie gewinnt dennoch kräftig: Lufthansa tief in roten Zahlen - Konzern kündigt massiven Umbau an
Relief-Aktie +11%: Relief Therapeutics startet erste Patientenversuche mit möglichem COVID-Mittel
Anpassungen an der Börse Hongkong: Weshalb die Aktien von Alibaba, Xiaomi & Co. davon profitieren könnten
Credit Suisse-, UBS-Aktien & Co.: Grossbankaktien legen mit weiteren zyklischen Werten stark zu
Warum der Euro zu Dollar und Franken anzieht
Grösster Börsengang 2020: Warner Music startet stark an der Börse - Aktie auf Höhenflug

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleger in Kauflaune: Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- SMI schliesst über 10'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX zum Handelsende mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen beenden den Handel in Grün
Am heimischen Markt und in Deutschland waren am Mittwoch klare Gewinne zu sehen, der SMI liess dabei die Marke von 10'000 Einheiten hinter sich. Die Wall Street setzte ihre Erholungsrally zur Wochenmitte fort. An den grössten Börsen in Asien konnten Anleger Gewinne einfahren.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB