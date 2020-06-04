EDCO Products Inc. Names John G. Lewis as President and Chief Executive Officer

HOPKINS, Minn., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EDCO Products Inc., a Minnesota-based industry leading manufacturer of residential and commercial exterior building products, today announced that its board of directors has named John G. Lewis as President and Chief Executive Officer effective June 8, 2020.

Lewis brings more than 20 years of senior management experience to EDCO, including finance, engineering and manufacturing, most recently as Chief Executive Officer of Trex Commercial Products Inc., a building products manufacturer. Previously, Lewis served as Chief Financial Officer for HelpSystems, LLC. In addition, Lewis currently serves as an independent director of several manufacturing and technology businesses.

"I am honored and excited to lead the EDCO team," said John G. Lewis. "Over its nearly 75-year history, the company has established an unmatched reputation for product quality, performance and innovation. From this solid foundation, we will strive to become the preferred brand of exterior building solutions for consumers and home builders nationwide."

Nancy M. Dahl has served as EDCO's Interim President and CEO since January of 2020. Dahl has been an instrumental member of EDCO's Board of Directors since the Fall of 2013. She will transition back to the board of directors and serve as Chairman of the Board, replacing the retiring long-time board member Steve Broz.

"I am excited about the future growth opportunity under John's Leadership," said Nancy M. Dahl. "His knowledge of the industry, experience as a CEO/President and Board Director together with his love for private family owned businesses will ensure EDCO continues to build momentum."

Over the course of his career, Lewis has demonstrated a proven track record of successfully building and growing businesses across a variety of industries including building materials, metal fabrication, consumer products, software and wireless communications.

Lewis holds a master's degree in business administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and Management Sciences from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

About EDCO Products, Inc.

Headquartered in Hopkins Minnesota, EDCO Products Inc. is one of the largest privately held manufacturers of pre-finished exterior building materials in the United States. Named the 2018 Manufacturer of the Year by the Minnesota Manufacturing Alliance, EDCO designs and manufactures a full-line of siding, roofing, soffit, and rainware products. They have established distributor partnerships across the United States and Canada.

EDCO was founded in 1946 by the enterprising Edwards family who capitalized on a strong demand for affordable building materials in the wake of WWII. For close to 75 years, EDCO continues to set the standard for quality, service, and innovation.

More information about EDCO Products Inc. can be found on our website: edcoproducts.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edco-products-inc-names-john-g-lewis-as-president-and-chief-executive-officer-301070478.html

SOURCE EDCO Products