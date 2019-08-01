01.08.2019 04:13:00

edatanetworks Inc. and Chief Executive Officer / Founder Terry Tietzen Unconditionally Released from ASC Undertakings

EDMONTON, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - The Executive Director of the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) has issued letters to edatanetworks Inc. and Terrence (Terry) Patrick Tietzen edatanetwork's Chief Executive Officer / Founder unconditionally releasing them from undertakings provided to the Alberta Securities Commission on July 27 2018 The undertakings can be found on the Alberta Securities Commission website at albertasecurities.com.

On April 29, 2019 these undertakings provided to the Alberta Securities Commission were no longer in effect on edatanetworks Inc. and as of July 18, 2019 are no longer in effect on Terrence (Terry) Patrick Tietzen. The release letters to edatanetworks Inc. and Terrence (Terry) Patrick Tietzen from the Executive Director of the Alberta Securities Commission can be found on the Alberta Securities Commission website at albertasecurities.com.

About edata:
edatanetworks Inc. (edata), edatanetworks.com,  a privately held company established In 2001, has worked with many organizations and conducted multiple live markets tests creating patented philanthropic fintech innovations utilizing existing technological and financial infrastructures— connecting consumers, local merchants, charitable and community organizations, digital media groups, communications companies, search providers, social networks, banks, payment networks and other financial services organizations.

edata continues to refine its Software-as-a-Service platform by enhancing the delivered functionality, transaction processes, microservices / API technology while increasing value to participating merchants, consumers, community and charitable organizations.  Through its evolution and successful market tests, edata has built an extensive Intellectual property portfolio of patents and trademarks at the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edatanetworks-inc-and-chief-executive-officer--founder-terry-tietzen-unconditionally-released-from-asc-undertakings-300894595.html

SOURCE edatanetworks Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

31.07.19
Angebotsrisiken am Ölmarkt wieder stärker im Fokus
31.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc - Class A, Microsoft
31.07.19
Die Nervosität nimmt zu
31.07.19
Weekly-Hits: DAX™ & SMI™-Schwergewichte
30.07.19
Vontobel: Ihr Interesse an einer Alternative zu negativ verzinslichen Anleihen
29.07.19
Nestlé nach Zahlen: Was geht jetzt noch?
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.07.19
Schroders: Multi-Asset-Views Ausgabe 6/2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Nestlé nach Zahlen: Was geht jetzt noch?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hat sich Tesla verzockt? Für diese Wasserstoff-Aktien könnte es hoch hinaus gehen
Darum tendiert der Euro zum Franken stabil
SNB-Aktie gibt Gewinne wieder ab: Schweizer Nationalbank erzielt Gewinn in der ersten Jahreshälfte
US-Notenbank senkt Leitzins und beendet Bilanzverkleinerung vorfristig
Nach Fed-Entscheidung: Wall Street mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende höher -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn im zweiten Quartal kräftig - CS-Aktie steigt kräftig
Juli 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Euro zum Franken leichter - Hat die SNB letzte Woche interveniert?
Apple schlägt Ewartungen - Apple-Aktie legt zu
UBS-Chef über Zinssenkungen: Keine bewiesene Lösung für die Wirtschaft

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Entscheidung: Wall Street mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende höher -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt standen Quartalszahlen im Fokus. Der DAX konnte im Verlauf ins Plus klettern. Die Wall Street fiel nach der Zinssenkung der Fed deutlich zurück. Die asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Mittwoch Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB