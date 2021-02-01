ECXX and UOB Kay Hian collaborate to offer Securitised Token Offerings

This collaboration brings ECXX technology platform to UOB Kay Hian's large pool of investors in Asia .

. ECXX's digital platform was an early pioneer RMO offering securities in Fintech Sandbox Express approved by the Monetary Authority of Singapore .

. Robust and exciting pipeline of deep-tech start-ups to be marketed to the accredited investors of both parties.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ECXX Global, a pioneer in operating digital asset exchange using blockchain technology, announced today that it has entered into an important collaboration with regional brokerage UOB Kay Hian to bring in deep-tech start-ups to their network and offer them the opportunity to list via Securitised Token Offerings (STOs) to raise growth capital.

Under this collaboration, both companies will facilitate tokenization projects and tap on UOB Kay Hian's large pool of investors to market and distribute tokens to potential investors.

They will comply with regulations for token issuance and they will provide investor education and analysis on tokenization and tokens investment.

"We are excited by the opportunities arising from this collaboration with UOB Kay Hian.

They are one of the leading regional brokerage out there and we believe that we are able to address their large list of accredited investors who are interested in token investment. In addition, the synergy from this collaboration will create more opportunities for investors to tap into digital assets and the blockchain space," said Mr Branson Lee, Chief Executive Officer of ECXX.

With Singapore currently being Asia's highest-ranking fintech city and seeing a growth of 30% of fintech funding over the past few years from 2015 to 2019[1], this collaboration presents great opportunity for UOB Kay Hian to expand their business into the fintech sector, growing their already well-established presence in the banking and finance sector.

ECXX is also able to leverage on this collaboration and accelerate the development and expansion of their fintech business.

ECXX had already previously secured admission from the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS") to the Fintech Sandbox Express under a Recognised Market Operator (RMO) regime.

This makes them an early pioneer RMO offering securities in Fintech Express Sandbox approved by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to be integrated with MyInfo, the one-stop Singapore government identity platform.

Mr Esmond Choo, Senior Executive Director of UOB Kay Hian, said, "The ECXX platform is designed to be very versatile and will serve the fast growing digital asset space. UOB Kay Hian is very happy to work with ECXX, a company which has a strong domain knowledge in STO offerings matched by a robust pipeline of rapid growth technology-based companies. We believe that this collaboration will allow us to leverage our respective strengths to grow our presence the fintech sector."

[1] Oliver Wyman, Singapore Fintech Landscape 2020 And Beyond, https://www.oliverwyman.com/content/dam/oliver-wyman/v2/publications/2020/dec/singapore-fintech-landscape-2020-and-beyond.pdf

About ECXX

ECXX is a premier Digital Securities Exchange made in Singapore with a global reach, allowing users to buy, sell, and store digital assets. Its platform is dedicated to offer unique experiences regardless whether you are a professional or institutional trader. It is a Recognised Market Operator (RMO) offering Digital Securities In MAS Fintech Sandbox Express. ECXX is the 1st Exchange to be approved and the only private company to be onboarded for MyInfo Business.

For more information, please visit https://www.ecxx.com/

About UOB Kay Hian

UOB-Kay Hian Group is a regional financial services group headquartered in Singapore. It is a widely recognised brand in every jurisdiction in which it has operations such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, London, New York and Toronto. In Singapore, it is the largest domestic broker based on the number of registered trading representatives employed. In addition to its broking agency services in equities, bonds, CFDs, DLCs, Robo, LFX and commodities, it provides high value-added services in corporate advisory and fund raising, leveraging on its wide network of corporate contacts and deep distribution capabilities to execute IPOs, secondary placements and other corporate finance and investment banking activities. Our regional distribution footprint now spans regional financial centres.

