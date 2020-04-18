+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
18.04.2020 01:23:00

Ecuador agrees with bondholders on a due date deferral of interest payments

QUITO, Ecuador, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Ecuador ("Ecuador") has succeeded in reaching the thresholds for the consent solicitations launched on April 8th for the deferral of a total of US$811 million of interest payments due on its outstanding Eurobonds between March 27, 2020 and July 15th, 2020 to August 15th, 2020.

Holders of more than 91% of the aggregate principal amount of the bonds due 2022, 2023, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029 and 2030, and holders of more than 82% of the aggregate principal amount of the bonds due 2024, included in the consent solicitations, gave their consent to Ecuador's proposal.

The interest deferral obtained by Ecuador will allow the authorities to engage in orderly discussions with bondholders aimed at providing the country with the necessary relief for the economy to recover from the COVID 19 health crisis and the collapse in the price of oil.

"We are pleased with the outcome. It shows the clear benefits of constructive proactive engagement with creditors, the vast majority of whom have demonstrated an understanding of the crisis facing Ecuador.  The country conducted an orderly and voluntary process that provides the country essential temporary relief, and is a first step towards improving the profile of Ecuador's debt. Our approach, which stayed within the framework of our contracts and market practices, was well received by the investor community and multilateral organizations. We look forward to continuing the process on that basis." Minister Martinez said.

The authorities will use the relief provided by the deferral of interest payments to focus on dealing with the humanitarian and health crisis caused by COVID-19 while continuing discussions with the International Monetary Fund aimed at securing a successor program and  finalize ongoing discussions with Ecuador's bilateral financing partners. The Republic also intends to engage in discussions with bondholders on improving its debt profile as soon as practicable.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecuador-agrees-with-bondholders-on-a-due-date-deferral-of-interest-payments-301043047.html

SOURCE The Republic of Ecuador

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 41.23
10.42 %
UBS Group 9.27
4.58 %
LafargeHolcim 37.00
3.90 %
CS Group 7.93
3.88 %
The Swatch Grp 198.55
2.98 %
Sika 160.55
1.13 %
Zurich Insur Gr 303.20
0.86 %
Givaudan 3’214.00
0.12 %
Lonza Grp 407.70
-0.27 %
Swisscom 517.60
-0.42 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17.04.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
17.04.20
Schwergewichte halten SMI im Spiel
17.04.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Vor neuer Aufwärtswelle? / LafargeHolcim – 50er-EMA im Fokus
15.04.20
The Currency-Commodities Nexus of the Big Eight
14.04.20
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV
14.04.20
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
14.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
16.04.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
15.04.20
Schroders: What is "helicopter money" and is it a good idea?
mehr
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Diagnostics arbeitet an Test zum Nachweis von Corona-Antikörpern - Roche-Aktie im Aufwind
Darum sinkt der Euro zum Franken - EUR/CHF auf Mehrjahrestief
Gilead-Aktie schiesst hoch: Gilead-Arznei zeigt Erfolge bei COVID-19
"Schlimmster Bärenmarkt meines Lebens": Jim Rogers sieht noch keine Trendwende am Aktienmarkt
Dow schlussendlich fester -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX gibt Gewinne zum Handelsende teilweise ab -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
SMI und DAX gehen mit starken Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Diese Milliardäre konnten trotz Krise ihren Reichtum vermehren
Banken können sich von ams-Aktien aus der Kapitalerhöhung trennen - ams-Aktie auf Höhenflug
Branchen und Aktien im Fokus: Wer sind die Profiteure der Corona-Krise?
Zur Rose legt im ersten Quartal deutlich zu - Aktie verliert dennoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen mit starken Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende mit klar positiver Tendenz. Auch an der Wall Street waren Kursaufschläge zu verzeichnen. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB