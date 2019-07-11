ECS Named to $49M IDIQ by HHS to Deliver AI Solutions to Federal Agencies

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has been named an awardee of a five-year, $49 million contract vehicle to provide advanced Intelligent Automation/Artificial Intelligence (IAAI) solutions to customers across the federal government.

Managed by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Program Support Center (PSC), this indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract enables federal agencies to seek targeted procurements in emerging technologies such as blockchain/distributed ledger technology (DLT), natural language processing (NLP), robotics process automation (RPA), and machine learning (ML). A proven provider of cutting-edge artificial intelligence and automation technologies, ECS will draw on prior experience serving customers including the Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and United States Postal Service (USPS).

"Through the IAAI contract vehicle, ECS will support the federal government with critical technologies and new, innovative capabilities,” said John Heneghan, ECS senior vice president of enterprise solutions. "We are eager to help HHS achieve operational efficiencies and cost savings in accordance with the BuySmarter initiative.”

"ECS has a proven history of developing, implementing, and maintaining next-generation technological solutions for our federal partners,” said George Wilson, president of ECS. "We are proud to continue to build and support the tools of the future.”

About ECS

ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 2,700 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT and professional services in the technology, creative, digital, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. Our mission as an organization is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. ASGN was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

