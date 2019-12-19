<
19.12.2019 16:32:00

ECS Named Attivo Networks Platinum Technology Partner

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has been named an Attivo Networks® Platinum Technology Partner. The partnership will bolster ECS’ cybersecurity offerings for military, intelligence, federal civilian, and commercial customers. Together, the two companies will develop custom-tailored strategies to protect organizations from quickly evolving cybersecurity attacks. ECS delivers cybersecurity solutions through its Cyber Center of Excellence which includes a state-of-the-art security operations center, training lab, and cyber range.

An innovator and leader in deception technology, Attivo Networks uses high-interaction decoys along with deception lures placed throughout the network of an enterprise (including endpoint, server, application, and data lures) to deceive threat actors into revealing themselves. Attivo uses machine learning to simplify deployment of its security tools, including automated attack analysis, forensics, actionable alerts, and incident response.

"Deception technology is a powerful strategy for cyber defense, and the approach has never been more relevant or timely,” said Josh Salmanson, chief architect and vice president at ECS. "With an increasing number of threats breaching the perimeter defense and persisting for long periods of time within today’s enterprises, deception technology arms organizations with the tools they need to rapidly detect and smartly respond to the most pernicious threats to information security.”

In January 2020, the Department of Defense (DoD) will introduce the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) framework. The goal of the CMMC is to present a unified standard for cybersecurity that combines stringent NIST and ISO control standards. "Breaches in cybersecurity endanger the U.S., both economically and in terms of national security,” said Salmanson. "ECS is committed to helping customers become compliant with the DoD’s new CMMC requirements, which call for integrating deception technology into cybersecurity protocols for high-value assets across the enterprise.”

"ECS is excited to launch our partnership with Attivo Networks,” said George Wilson, president of ECS. "Our focus on machine learning, cybersecurity, and innovation is in lockstep with the work being done at Attivo. We’re committed to bringing these powerful tools and strategies to our customers.”

About ECS ?

ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 2,700 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.?

?About ASGN? ?

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, creative, digital, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. Our mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. ASGN was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California. For more information, visit us at?asgn.com. ?? ?

