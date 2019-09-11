ECOVACS ROBOTICS to Unveil New Brand Visual Identity and DEEBOT's "Nothing Missed" Cleaning Experience at IFA Berlin 2019

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOVACS ROBOTICS, a leader in home service robotics, unveiled its new brand Visual Identity (VI) at IFA Berlin 2019. The refreshed VI and particularly the Logo reflect ECOVACS' emergence as a leading innovator in the global home service robotics industry. It also comes as ECOVACS celebrates 20 years in the business and looks ahead to its next 20 years.

"ECOVACS launches the new brand VI, aiming to build a brand image attracting new generation of young consumers who love new tech gadgets and also appreciate the aesthetics and practical value of our home service robotics. The VI will help ECOVACS communicate with consumers and develop brand equity both online and offline, in domestic and overseas markets," said Jonathan Tang, Vice President, Head of Global Business at ECOVACS ROBOTICS. "We believe one unified brand VI will help ECOVACS facilitate the strategy of globalization, further globalizing brand, operation and talent."

New Brand VI Demonstrates ECOVACS' Long-Term Commitment to Robotics

ECOVACS' new Visual Identity includes a complete set of brand visual language, including brand Logo, product brand Logo, standard fonts, standard colors, sound effects, standard animation and other core elements. The new brand logo globally debuted at IFA 2019, showing a distinctly different style of rounder edges, a brilliant and energetic color scheme and design, and simplified lines, realizing the perfect balance between reason and emotion in the brand tone.

The inspiration of ECOVACS' new brand VI comes from the art of "surrounding". A satellite orbits the earth, creating the tides that play a critical role supporting all life on the planet, likewise, nature surrounds and coexists with human beings creating an interdependent and viable world. Just as a satellite in orbit and the earth make an inseparable pair. ECOVACS envisions the same relationship for our robots and humans, and deeply believes that from tools to housekeepers to companions, robots will become an indispensable part of human beings' lives as an eternal companion that works quietly and elegantly, offering humans a clean-living space.

"ECOVACS aims to play a key role in the development of the service robotics industry in the next 20 or even 100 years," Tang explained at the new VI launch. "The new brand VI goes well beyond a Logo. It represents ECOVACS' brand spirit which is innovative and vibrant, as well as our commitment to building an intelligent home service robotics brand. ECOVACS robots are already the first choice of over 15 million families around the world."

DEEBOT OZMO 950 Wins IFA Product Technical Innovation Award

At IFA 2019, ECOVACS introduced several new signature products, including the DEEBOT OZMO 950, the company's first AI powered floor cleaning robot, the DEEBOT OZMO 960, and the industry's first-of-its-kind window cleaning robot, the WINBOT X. Visitors enjoyed a hands-on experience with this cutting-edge technology in an authentic service environment.

The DEEBOT OZMO 950 features ECOVACS' Smart Navi™ 3.0 Laser Mapping and Navigation Technology and OZMO™ Mopping Technology that together ensure a "Nothing Missed*" cleaning experience. Showcasing its completely automated and uninterrupted floor cleaning experience, the DEEBOT OZMO 950 was the recipient of the IFA Product Technical Innovation Award - "Mapping Technology Innovation Gold Award", jointly organized by IDG and German Industry & Commerce Co., Ltd to appraise and elect outstanding global cutting-edge consumer electronics.

About ECOVACS ROBOTICS

Innovating Since Day One - Creating the Intelligent Home.

At ECOVACS ROBOTICS, we care about innovating solutions to enhance your lifestyle. Based on deep understanding of use cases and consumer experiences, we design robots that help you to "live smart, enjoy life".

With over 20 years of design and industry-leading research, we lead the market as homes become more intelligent and responsive. We are creating a world where your home asks less of your attention, becomes more seamless and powerful, and frees you to spend more time doing what you love.

