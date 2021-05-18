|
18.05.2021 23:00:00
EcoSynthetix Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors
BURLINGTON, ON, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), a renewable chemicals company that produces a portfolio of commercially proven bio-based products, today announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 17, 2021.
The five nominees listed in the Management Information Circular, dated March 23, 2021, were elected as directors of EcoSynthetix. The results of the vote are set out below:
Nominee
Number
% of Votes
Number of
% of Votes
Paul Lucas
26,260,180
95.15%
1,339,189
4.85%
Jeff MacDonald
27,597,269
99.99%
2,100
0.01%
Susan Allen
26,242,450
95.08%
1,356,919
4.92%
Martin Hubbes
15,166,999
54.95%
12,432,370
45.05%
Jeffrey Nodland
26,260,180
95.15%
1,339,189
4.85%
Shareholders also voted in favour of all other resolutions before the meeting including the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditors and the resolutions related to the Company's stock option, restricted share unit and deferred share unit plans which are each described in the Management Information Circular.
For further details, visit the Company's website at www.ecosynthetix.com or the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About EcoSynthetix Inc. (www.ecosynthetix.com)
EcoSynthetix offers a range of sustainable engineered biopolymers that allow customers to reduce their use of harmful materials, such as formaldehyde and styrene-based chemicals. The Company's flagship products, DuraBind™ and EcoSphere®, are used to manufacture wood composites, paper and packaging, and enable performance improvements, economic benefits and sustainability. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (T:ECO).
SOURCE EcoSynthetix Inc.
