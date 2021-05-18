SMI 11’142 0.1%  SPI 14’339 0.3%  Dow 34’061 -0.8%  DAX 15’387 -0.1%  Euro 1.0973 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’005 0.0%  Gold 1’870 0.2%  Bitcoin 39’016 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8977 -0.6%  Öl 68.5 -1.6% 

EcoSynthetix Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

BURLINGTON, ON, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), a renewable chemicals company that produces a portfolio of commercially proven bio-based products, today announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 17, 2021.

The five nominees listed in the Management Information Circular, dated March 23, 2021, were elected as directors of EcoSynthetix. The results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Number
of Votes For

% of Votes
Cast For

Number of
Votes Withheld

% of Votes
Cast Withheld

Paul Lucas

26,260,180

95.15%

1,339,189

4.85%

Jeff MacDonald

27,597,269

99.99%

2,100

0.01%

Susan Allen

26,242,450

95.08%

1,356,919

4.92%

Martin Hubbes

15,166,999

54.95%

12,432,370

45.05%

Jeffrey Nodland

26,260,180

95.15%

1,339,189

4.85%

Shareholders also voted in favour of all other resolutions before the meeting including the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditors and the resolutions related to the Company's stock option, restricted share unit and deferred share unit plans which are each described in the Management Information Circular.  

For further details, visit the Company's website at www.ecosynthetix.com or the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About EcoSynthetix Inc. (www.ecosynthetix.com)
EcoSynthetix offers a range of sustainable engineered biopolymers that allow customers to reduce their use of harmful materials, such as formaldehyde and styrene-based chemicals. The Company's flagship products, DuraBind™ and EcoSphere®, are used to manufacture wood composites, paper and packaging, and enable performance improvements, economic benefits and sustainability. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (T:ECO).

SOURCE EcoSynthetix Inc.

