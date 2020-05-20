EcoSynthetix Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

BURLINGTON, ON, May 20, 2020 /CNW/ - EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), a renewable chemicals company that produces a portfolio of commercially proven bio-based products, today announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 20, 2020.

The five nominees listed in the Management Information Circular, dated March 26, 2020, were elected as directors of EcoSynthetix. The results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Number

of Votes For % of Votes

Cast For Number of

Votes Withheld % of Votes

Cast Withheld Paul Lucas 25,578,863 99.55% 115,000 0.45% Jeff MacDonald 25,694,463 100.00% 0 0.00% Susan Allen 25,614,533 99.69% 79,930 0.31% Martin Hubbes 25,405,781 98.88% 288,682 1.12% Jeffrey Nodland 25,580,533 99.56% 113,930 0.44%

Shareholders also voted in favour of all other resolutions before the meeting including the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditors and the unallocated stock options under the Company's stock option plan, which are each described in the Management Information Circular.

For further details, visit the Company's website at www.ecosynthetix.com or the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About EcoSynthetix Inc. (www.ecosynthetix.com)

EcoSynthetix offers a range of sustainable engineered biopolymers that allow customers to reduce their use of harmful materials, such as formaldehyde and styrene-based chemicals. The Company's flagship products, DuraBind™ and EcoSphere®, are used to manufacture wood composites, paper and packaging, and enable performance improvements, economic benefits and sustainability. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (T:ECO).

