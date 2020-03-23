Ecosense Acquires Assets from Soraa

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecosense®, a leading LED technology company, announced today that it has acquired assets from Soraa, a designer and manufacturer of full-spectrum LED lamps based in Fremont, California.

Under the terms of the deal, Ecosense acquires the Soraa name, intellectual property and lamps, including the company's signature VIVID, BRILLIANT™ HL and HEALTHY™ product lines. This move is the first foray into the professional lamp category for Ecosense.

"This acquisition accelerates our strategy into the next wave of lighting," explains Mark Reynoso, CEO of Ecosense. "Soraa has an unparalleled reputation for beam and spectral quality. Their intellectual property and technology portfolio—including ZEROBLUE™, full spectrum, and healthy lighting—highly complements our own intellectual property and related technologies. We will prioritize enhancing and accelerating their antibacterial technology to market."

Soraa was co-founded by Shuji Nakamura, a 2014 Nobel Laureate in Physics for his invention of the blue LED. About the acquisition Nakamura said, "Soraa is a pioneer in full spectrum and circadian lighting. Combining with Ecosense, we significantly expand our leadership and intellectual property rights in these and related fields. We are excited about our next phase of growth together."

To maintain consistency and quality of service, Soraa will continue to operate as its own distinct brand.

About Ecosense

Ecosense is an LED technology company. Recognized by the likes of Red Dot for innovation and design, as well as Inc. 500 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for consistently making their fastest growing companies lists, we serve a creative class of artists and designers and have been fortunate to light the most coveted spaces on earth. Ecosense strives to invent, inspire, and reshape how the world understands and interacts with artificial light.

www.ecosenselighting.com/

About Soraa

Since 2008, Soraa has delivered a unique LED lighting experience with the singular purpose of leading the world in superior lighting products where color matters: high-end retail, world-class art museums, premium restaurants and hotels. Pioneering LEDs built from pure gallium nitride substrates (GaN on GaNTM), Soraa full-spectrum lamps and fixtures deliver superior color rendering and beam characteristics compared to others using LEDs created from non-native substrates.

www.soraa.com/

