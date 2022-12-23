SMI 10'775 -0.7%  SPI 13'775 -0.6%  Dow 33'027 -1.1%  DAX 13'914 -1.3%  Euro 0.9867 0.4%  EStoxx50 3'823 -1.3%  Gold 1'792 -1.2%  Bitcoin 15'640 0.4%  Dollar 0.9309 0.5%  Öl 81.7 -0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Buffetts Trennung von BYD-Anteilen: Hinweis auf Probleme auf Chinas E-Automarkt?
S&P 500-ETF: Die besten ETFs auf den S&P 500-Index und wie Sie in den US-Markt investieren!
Ausblick auf Silber, Öl, Gold & Co. in 2023: Hält der Druck auf die Rohstoffpreise an?
Mercedes-Benz schaut bei Tesla ab - und bietet künftig per kostenpflichtigem Software-Update mehr Leistung
Krypto-Kritikerin Molly White: FTX-Pleite keine Ausnahme, sondern "illustrativ" für den Krypto-Sektor
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

23.12.2022 01:09:00

Ecopetrol S.A. obtains authorization from the Financial Superintendence of Colombia to extend the term of its Program for the Issuance and Placement of Domestic Bonds and Commercial Paper

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC, "Ecopetrol" or the "Company") informs that the Financial Superintendence of Colombia, through Resolution 1654 of November 18, 2022, authorized the renewal of the term of the Company's Program for the Issuance and Placement of Domestic Public Debt Bonds and Commercial Paper for an additional five (5) years, until December 22, 2027 (the "Program").

Ecopetrol Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ecopetrol S.A.)

The first bond issuance under the program was made in August 2013 for an aggregate principal amount of nine hundred billion Colombian pesos (COP 900,000,000,000).  Since then, Ecopetrol has not undertaken additional issuances under the Program and as such the remaining amount of the program is two trillion one hundred billion Colombian pesos (COP 2,100,000,000,000). No other amendments were made to the terms and conditions of the Program.

This authorization does not create any commitment or obligation on Ecopetrol to issue debt or commercial paper, nor does it imply that an offering of debt or commercial paper has been launched. Any public offering of debt or commercial paper under the Program will be subject to, among other considerations, favorable market conditions.

In compliance with applicable law, Ecopetrol S.A. will timely inform the market about future issuances it decides to carry out under the Program.

Ecopetrol is the largest company in Colombia and one of the main integrated energy companies in the American continent, with more than 18,000 employees. In Colombia, it is responsible for more than 60% of the hydrocarbon production of most transportation, logistics, and hydrocarbon refining systems, and it holds leading positions in the petrochemicals and gas distribution segments. With the acquisition of 51.4% of ISA's shares, the company participates in energy transmission, the management of real-time systems (XM), and the Barranquilla - Cartagena coastal highway concession. At the international level, Ecopetrol has a stake in strategic basins in the American continent, with Drilling and Exploration operations in the United States (Permian basin and the Gulf of Mexico), Brazil, and Mexico, and, through ISA and its subsidiaries, Ecopetrol holds leading positions in the power transmission business in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Bolivia, road concessions in Chile, and the telecommunications sector. This press release contains business prospect statements, operating and financial result estimates, and statements related to Ecopetrol's growth prospects. These are all projections and, as such, they are based solely on the expectations of the managers regarding the future of the company and their continued access to capital to finance the company's business plan. The realization of said estimates in the future depends on the behavior of market conditions, regulations, competition, and the performance of the Colombian economy and the industry, among other factors, and are consequently subject to change without prior notice.

This release contains statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements, whether made in this release or in future filings or press releases, or orally, address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, including in respect of the Company's prospects for growth and its ongoing access to capital to fund the Company's business plan, among others. Consequently, changes in the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements: market prices of oil & gas, our exploration, and production activities, market conditions, applicable regulations, the exchange rate, the Company's competitiveness and the performance of Colombia's economy and industry, to mention a few. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

Head of Capital Markets (a)
Maria Catalina Escobar Hoyos
Email: investors@ecopetrol.com.co

Head of Corporate Communications (a)
Juan Guillermo Londoño
Correo electrónico: juan.londono@ecopetrol.com.co

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecopetrol-sa-obtains-authorization-from-the-financial-superintendence-of-colombia-to-extend-the-term-of-its-program-for-the-issuance-and-placement-of-domestic-bonds-and-commercial-paper-301709429.html

SOURCE Ecopetrol S.A.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 1 – Rückblick 2022 | BX Swiss TV

Im ersten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews gibt Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG, einen Rückblick auf das Jahr 2022. Auch weiterhin beschäftigt der Krieg in der Ukraine die Welt. Robert Halver erklärt, wie dieser die Finanzmärkte bewegt hat und welche Auswirkungen die gestiegene Inflation auf die Weltwirtschaft und die Politik nimmt.

Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 1 – Rückblick 2022 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

22.12.22 Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 1 – Rückblick 2022 | BX Swiss TV
22.12.22 Fedex mit Licht und Schatten
22.12.22 Ausblick 2023 - Auf ein Neues! / US-Technologie - Hoher Coupon, tiefe Barriere
22.12.22 DAX steigt wieder über 14.000 Punkte – Wall Street als schiebt an
22.12.22 Marktüberblick: Sportartikelhersteller haussieren
22.12.22 Vontobel: derimail - Blue Chips aus CH, EU und USA
22.12.22 SMI erholt sich kräftig
20.12.22 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Roche, Swiss Life, Zurich Insurance
19.12.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching this week? 🛢️ 💶
08.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'219.57 18.41 JUSSMU
Short 11'402.79 13.99 USSMNU
Short 11'826.82 8.97 DZSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'774.64 22.12.2022 17:31:06
Long 10'322.88 19.23 5SSMWU
Long 10'090.90 13.63 APSSMU
Long 9'662.14 8.90 BDSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie verliert: Credit Suisse verkauft offenbar historisches Gebäude in Genf
Erholungstendenzen gestoppt: Deutliche Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Verlusten -- Letztlich mehrheitlich Gewinne an den Börsen in Asien
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Aktie News: Santhera Pharmaceuticals am Donnerstagmittag mit Kursabschlägen
SMI erholt sich kräftig
VW-, BMW- und Mercedes- Aktien merklich tiefer: Deutsche Autobauer verlieren in China Marktanteile
Roche-Aktie verliert leicht: Zulassungserweiterung für SMA-Mittel Evrysdi - Covid-19-Mittel Actemra bei Erwachsenen in den USA zugelassen
Amazon-Aktie fällt: Amazon erleidet Niederlage vor Europäischem Gerichtshof im Luxusschuh-Streit
Ausblick auf Silber, Öl, Gold & Co. in 2023: Hält der Druck auf die Rohstoffpreise an?
Mercedes-Benz schaut bei Tesla ab - und bietet künftig per kostenpflichtigem Software-Update mehr Leistung
Helium (HNT) steigt um mehr als 25 % – Lohnt sich der Einstieg noch oder ist dieser Coin die bessere Wahl?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.