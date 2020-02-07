07.02.2020 14:49:00

Ecopetrol and Shell join efforts to develop the gas province of the Colombian Caribbean

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL, NYSE: EC) and Shell, through its subsidiary Shell EP Offshore Ventures Limited ("Shell"), signed an agreement whereby Shell will acquire a 50% stake in Fuerte Sur, Purple Angel and COL-5 blocks, located in the Colombian Caribbean deep-water, where a new gas province was discovered including the Kronos (2015), Purple Angel and Gorgon (2017) wells, which were previously announced to the market.

Following this commercial agreement, which includes the financing of Ecopetrol's investments by Shell, the latter will assume the operation of the blocks, the drilling of an appraisal well in the area by the end of 2021 and the completion of the first production test, once the approvals from the authorities are received. If these activities provide positive results, the discoveries could be further developed and consequently, expand the country's gas supply in the medium term, potentially exceeding 3 TCF (tera cubic feet) according to Ecopetrol's estimations.

The agreement between Ecopetrol and Shell is subject to approval by the National Hydrocarbon Agency and the fulfillment of other customary transaction conditions.

-----------------------------------------

This release contains statements that may be considered forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements, whether made in this release or in future filings or press releases or orally, address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, including in respect of the Company's prospects for growth and its ongoing access to capital to fund the Company's business plan, among others. Consequently, changes in the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements: market prices of oil & gas, our exploration and production activities, market conditions, applicable regulations, the exchange rate, the Company's competitiveness and the performance of Colombia's economy and industry, to mention a few. We do not intend, and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

Juan Pablo Crane de Narváez
Head of Capital Markets
Phone: (+571) 234 5190
E-mail: investors@ecopetrol.com.co

Jorge Mauricio Tellez
Media Relations (Colombia
Phone: (+ 571) 234 4329  
E-mail: mauricio.tellez@ecopetrol.com.co

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecopetrol-and-shell-join-efforts-to-develop-the-gas-province-of-the-colombian-caribbean-301000941.html

SOURCE Ecopetrol S.A.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Coronavirus hat Rohstoffmärkte doch noch im Griff
09:40
Vontobel: derimail - Erholen sich die Airlines weiter?
08:40
SMI schliesst erstmals über 11.000 Punkten
07:07
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Kehrt in Abwärtstrendkanal ein / LafargeHolcim – Droht ein langfristiger Kursrückgang?
06.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (63%) auf Danone SA, Daimler AG, Unilever NV
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:28
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deshalb steigt der Euro zum Franken über 1,07
Credit Suisse-Aktie knickt ein: Credit Suisse ernennt Gottstein zum CEO - Thiam tritt zum 14.2. zurück
Coronavirus im Fokus: Deshalb hebt die UBS für Lonza und Givaudan den Daumen
Tesla, VW & Co.: Neuzulassungen in der Schweiz - erstmals E-Auto unter Top 5
Tesla und Bitcoin: Diese Ähnlichkeiten erkennt Krypto-Experte Novogratz
SMI schliesst erstmals über 11'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich mit weiteren Gewinnen -- Dow beendet Tag nach Rekord höher -- Asiens Börsen setzten Erholung fort
Idorsia-Aktie gibt ab: 2019 weniger ausgegeben als geplant
Swisscom-Aktie nach Zahlen solide im Plus
ArcelorMittal verbucht Milliardenverlust - Aktie springt zweistellig hoch
Coronavirus: Roche, Novartis und Co. müssen den Betrieb in China vorübergehend einstellen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Die heimischen sowie die deutsche Börse geben am Freitag nach. An Asiens Börsen kam es vor dem Wochenende zu Gewinnmitnahmen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;