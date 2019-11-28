|
28.11.2019 23:25:00
Ecopetrol Adopts Measures to Guarantee the Adequate Representation of Shareholders at the 2019 Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
BOGOTA, Colombia, Nov. 28, 2019 /CNW/ -- In accordance to Colombian Corporate Law and Securities Regulations concerning illegal, unauthorized and unsafe practices by the issuers of securities, the Board of Directors of Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) ("Ecopetrol" or the "Company") approved the following measures to guarantee the adequate representation of the shareholders at the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on Monday, November 16, 2019 (the "Meeting"):
The measures listed above, adopted by the Board of Directors of Ecopetrol will be made public to the market by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, acting through the Superintendent for Issuers, prior to the Meeting.
This release contains statements that may be considered forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements, whether made in this release or in future filings or press releases or orally, address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, including in respect of the Company's prospects for growth and its ongoing access to capital to fund the Company's business plan, among others. Consequently, changes in the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements: market prices of oil & gas, our exploration and production activities, market conditions, applicable regulations, the exchange rate, the Company's competitiveness and the performance of Colombia's economy and industry, to mention a few. We do not intend, and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
For further information, please contact:
Head of Capital Markets (a)
Fernando Suárez Tello
Phone: (+571) 234 5190
E-mail: investors@ecopetrol.com.co
Media Relations (Colombia)
Jorge Mauricio Tellez
Phone: (+ 571) 234 4329
E-mail: mauricio.tellez@ecopetrol.com.co
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecopetrol-adopts-measures-to-guarantee-the-adequate-representation-of-shareholders-at-the-2019-extraordinary-general-shareholders-meeting-300966702.html
SOURCE Ecopetrol S.A.
