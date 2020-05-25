Welche Anlageprodukte sind für Sie relevant? Bitte helfen Sie uns, Ihre Bedürfnisse besser zu verstehen und nehmen Sie an der 3-Minuten-Umfrage teil. -w-
25.05.2020 20:06:00

Economical Insurance highlights community-driven initiatives in 2019 Public Accountability Statement

Economical contributed nearly $1 million towards making a difference in Canadian communities

WATERLOO, ON, May 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Economical Insurance released its 2019 Public Accountability Statement, which is online and available for download. The report outlines the ongoing corporate commitment to social responsibility initiatives implemented in 2019, including community involvement, environmental programs, employee engagement and broker support.

Economical Insurance released its 2019 Public Accountability Statement which outlines the ongoing commitment to social responsibility in 2019. (CNW Group/Economical Insurance)

"As we continue to put our customers at the centre of everything we do, bringing our best every day, and understanding that we're stronger together, we have deepened the resilience of our organization, at a time when we – and our customers – need it most," said Rowan Saunders, President & CEO of Economical. "Our 2019 Public Accountability Statement is a reflection of our commitment to charitable giving, supporting our stakeholders, and delivering value to Canadians."

Economical continued to deliver value to Canadians over the course of 2019 through its community-focused programs:

  • The Economical team contributed approximately $855,000 towards making a difference in Canadian communities; over $90,000 of which was to charities chosen by its valued broker partners
  • From coast to coast, employees made personal donations to 90 charities that led to matching donations from Economical, and they also generously donated almost 3,000 hours of volunteer time throughout the workweek to help not-for-profit organizations important to them and their families
  • By offering $85,000 annually for students in scholarships at select post-secondary institutions, Economical helped to equip the next generation with access to specialized education programs across Canada
  • With environmental protection and stewardship remaining a priority, Economical raised awareness of environmental sus­tainability within the company nationally, while also identifying, investigating and acting to reduce pollution, waste, and consumption of resources – resulting in year over year CO2 reductions

The 2019 Public Accountability Statement demonstrates the inherent commitment Economical has for its neighbouring communities.

For almost 150 years, Economical and its workforce have maintained a strong tradition of giving back to communities across Canada through corporate giving and volunteerism – especially to provide relief for Canadian's when they need it most. Currently, the company is focused on balancing COVID-19 relief measures for customers with efforts designed to impact the health and resiliency of communities across Canada.

"The impact of COVID-19 cannot be overstated. We remain committed to moving the business forward while meeting the needs of our customers, broker partners, and communities." said Rowan Saunders.

Looking forward, Economical is proud to solidify its commitment to a socially responsible future through supporting the Economical Insurance Heritage Foundation, a new charitable foundation established as part of the company's anticipated demutualization.  The Foundation, which is expected to receive a $100 million donation from the proceeds of a successful demutualization, will honour Economical policyholders and employees – past and present – by working to have the greatest impact on Canadian communities.

About Economical Insurance
Economical Mutual Insurance Company ("Economical" or "Economical Insurance", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is a leading property and casualty insurer in Canada, with approximately $2.6 billion in annualized gross written premiums and over $5.8 billion in assets as at March 31, 2020. Economical is a Canadian-owned and operated company that services the insurance needs of more than one million customers.

SOURCE Economical Insurance

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 44.07
3.89 %
Lonza Grp 500.80
3.77 %
LafargeHolcim 37.98
2.93 %
CieFinRichemont 53.50
2.57 %
Zurich Insur Gr 292.90
2.45 %
SGS 2’223.00
1.00 %
Nestle 103.82
0.84 %
Roche Hldg G 349.00
0.61 %
Swisscom 492.70
-0.04 %
Givaudan 3’429.00
-0.12 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:52
Fokus Fernost
11:30
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV
10:23
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:17
Vontobel: derimail - Nestlé, Novartis, Roche mit Chance auf Renditeverdoppelung
10:00
Impact of Negative Rates on Currencies and Credit Flow
09:47
Der Markt wartet auf neue Impulse
19.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
20.05.20
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
mehr
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Corona-Verwerfungen: Für diese Aktien könnte es im SMI bald knapp werden
Trump vollzieht Kehrtwende: Die Dollar-Stärke ist "eine grossartige Sache"
Überbewertung bei Aktien? So positionieren sich zwei Börsenexperten
Top 10: Für diese Aktien sieht Jim Cramer grosses Potenzial
SMI schlussendlich freundlich -- DAX schliesst knapp unter 11'400 Punkten -- Wall Street-Handel ruht feiertagsbedingt -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 21: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Lufthansa-Rettungspaket der Bundesregierung in trockenen Tüchern - Aktie im Höhenflug
Wirecard-Konkurrent Square: Was kann der Payment-Konzern des Twitter-CEOs?
TUI schliesst eigenen weiteren Hilfsantrag nicht aus - TUI-Aktie gewinnt zweistellig
Goldman Sachs: Auch dieser Rohstoff könnte es neben Öl schwer haben

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schlussendlich freundlich -- DAX schliesst knapp unter 11'400 Punkten -- Wall Street-Handel ruht feiertagsbedingt -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten am Montag Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost orientierten sich am Montag gen Norden. An den US-Börsen findet aufgrund des Memorial Days kein Handel statt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB