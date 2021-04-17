Economic Literacy Colorado and Bellco Credit Union Celebrate Financial Literacy Month with $50,000 Sponsorship, Robust Programs and Accessible Financial Literacy Resources

DENVER, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Economic Literacy Colorado (ELC) and Bellco Credit Union are celebrating Financial Literacy Month with news of Bellco's $50,000 commitment to sponsoring ELC's professional development programs, Teacher Appreciation Week activities and educational activity books that will advance the conversation around financial literacy and money management. The news comes amid a huge milestone this year as ELC celebrates 50 years of serving as Colorado's champion of economic and personal financial education for teachers and their students.

"Ensuring that young people in our community have the critical life skills they need to succeed is a top priority for Bellco," said John Rivera, senior vice president and chief retail officer at Bellco Credit Union. "We're proud to partner with Economic Literacy Colorado for a second year and support their efforts to equip teachers with the information and materials they need to bring financial empowerment to their classrooms."

April was dubbed Financial Literacy Month in 2004 with hopes of raising public awareness of the significance of understanding personal finance and the consequences associated with little to no financial education.

"Personal finance and fundamental economics are essential skills that every student will use throughout their life," said Debbie Pierce, president and CEO of ELC. "We encourage Coloradans to challenge themselves and their children by increasing awareness and education around economics and financial literacy, knowledge that is key to being successful members of our free enterprise system."

In addition to supporting ELC's professional development programs and activities throughout Teacher Appreciation Week, Bellco is the title sponsor of "FUNancial $marts," a fun, educational activity book for students in grades K-5 that teaches them the basics of managing money. The booklet is distributed through Bellco branches, as well as through additional community partnerships. An electronic version is also available for download at this link.

While April is declared Financial Literacy Month, ELC concentrates on personal finance and economic education every month of the year with classes, workshops and programs for teachers and their students. The following classes are coming up with many more in June and July:

K-8 Essential Concepts, April 21, 2021, 4-5 p.m.

April 21, 2021, Implications of Covid for the U.S. and World Economies , April 26, 2021 , 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

, , Personal and Corporate Debt , Date: May 5, 2021 , 4-5 p.m.

Several resources outside of these classes are available, including remote learning for parents and students, personal finance resources, news and activities, and more. To access these resources and upcoming classes, visit ELC's website at econlitco.org.

About Economic Literacy Colorado

Economic Literacy Colorado empowers Colorado students to achieve a lifetime of economic understanding and financial security. ELC provides economic and personal financial education to students through university-accredited professional development and classroom resources delivered to teachers, schools and school districts. Follow them on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn for course opportunities and more information on the benefits of financial literacy.

