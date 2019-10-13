13.10.2019 06:00:00

eConnect to Showcase Its Facial Recognition Engine at G2E 2019

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eConnect, Inc., a Las Vegas-based software company which provides gaming and hospitality companies with a platform for actionable information, reinforced by video, will showcase their latest AI technology at the 2019 Global Gaming Exposition (G2E). eConnect's applications, including its new TITOTracker technology, uses facial recognition to accurately identify individuals and their activity throughout the casino.

Since many financial transactions take place at kiosks, eConnect's TITOTracker links and totals transaction amounts to an individual face. Whether the person is a carded player or unknown, casino operators are now alerted when any individual exceeds predefined AML/FinCen thresholds.

"Facial recognition in the gaming industry can benefit multiple departments, not just surveillance," commented Henry Valentino, CEO of eConnect. "Those charged with Anti-Money Laundering responsibilities, the Casino Marketing department, and even the Database Marketing team can leverage our non-intrusive facial recognition applications. eConnect can provide a set of capabilities with this technology that each property can put to use for their unique environment."

To see TITO Tracker and the full suite of eConnect's applications, visit eConnect's Booth #3710 at G2E in Las Vegas, October 15-17, 2019.

About eConnect
eConnect™ is a cutting-edge technology company that helps improve business performance through data and video intelligence. The company seamlessly integrates digital video surveillance with transactional data from point-of-sale (POS), casino systems, facial recognition, people counting and other data sources to quickly and directly improve profitability, efficiency and the guest experience. eConnect offers measurable ROI within months of system deployment. The software tools are world-renowned for their ability to discover previously unknown problems, thereby reducing or eliminating sources of loss and correcting operational problems. For more information visit http://www.econnectglobal.com

 

SOURCE eConnect, Inc.

