10.02.2020 02:00:00

eConnect Presents on Facial Recognition at the Western Indian Gaming Conference 2020

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eConnect, Inc., a Las Vegas-based software company which provides hospitality companies with a platform for actionable information, reinforced by video, will be speaking at the Western Indian Gaming Conference and Trade Show. Henry Valentino, CEO of eConnect, will be presenting on "Facial Recognition in the Casino and the Challenges of Cybersecurity."

"We're leading the way in Facial Recognition for the gaming industry," said Henry Valentino, eConnect's CEO. "I am thankful to the California National Indian Gaming Association for giving me the opportunity to speak at their annual conference."

eConnect's new Facial Recognition engine enables gaming customers to accurately identify individuals and their activity throughout the casino. This greatly enhances surveillance capabilities, helps them stay in compliance and improve the guest experience.

eConnect is also exhibiting at WIGC which will take place at the Sycuan Resort and Casino, February 10-13, 2020.

About eConnect
eConnect™ is a cutting-edge technology company that helps improve business performance through data and video intelligence. The company seamlessly integrates digital video surveillance analytics, including facial recognition, with transactional data from point-of-sale (POS), casino systems and other data sources to quickly and directly improve profitability, efficiency and the guest experience. eConnect offers measurable ROI within months of system deployment. The software tools are world-renowned for their ability to discover previously unknown problems, thereby reducing eliminating sources of loss and correcting operational problems. For more information, visit http://www.econnectglobal.com.

SOURCE eConnect, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
07.02.20
Coronavirus hat Rohstoffmärkte doch noch im Griff
07.02.20
SMI schliesst erstmals über 11.000 Punkten
07.02.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Kehrt in Abwärtstrendkanal ein / LafargeHolcim – Droht ein langfristiger Kursrückgang?
06.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (63%) auf Danone SA, Daimler AG, Unilever NV
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

MasterCard-CEO gibt Preis, was hinter dem Ausstieg bei Libra wirklich steckt
Coronavirus: Roche, Novartis und Co. müssen den Betrieb in China vorübergehend einstellen
Tesla-Aktie: Kursfeuerwerk elektrisiert und schockiert zugleich
Biotech- und Pharmabranche im Fokus: Welchen Einfluss die US-Wahlen haben
Facebook, Apple, & Co.: Goldman Sachs gibt Entwarnung - keine Blase an US-Börsen
In diesem S&P-500-Ranking schaffte es Warren Buffett nur auf den zweiten Platz - Aufstieg möglich
Japans NEDO und Panasonic erzielen mit 16,09 % den höchsten Umwandlungswirkungsgrad der Welt für das grossflächigste Perowskit-Solarmodul
KW 6: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Arbeiten Goldman Sachs und Amazon künftig im Bankgeschäfte zusammen?
Kann sich die Tesla-Aktie Hoffnung auf eine Aufnahme in den S&P 500-Index machen?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Die heimischen sowie die deutsche Börse gaben am Freitag nach. An der Wall Street zogen sich Anleger zurück. An Asiens Börsen kam es vor dem Wochenende zu Gewinnmitnahmen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;