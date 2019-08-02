02.08.2019 06:00:00

eConnect Names Chris Swanger as Regional Vice President of Sales

LAS VEGAS, August 02, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eConnect, Inc., a Las Vegas-based software company which provides hospitality and gaming companies with a platform for actionable information, reinforced by video has named Chris Swanger as a Regional VP of Sales - Gaming. In this role, Chris will be responsible for accounts in the Midwest and Florida.

Chris brings his considerable expertise as a sales and operations leader to eConnect. His previous experience includes managing the western gaming sales team at Agilysys and the co-founding of gaming technology companies, Playersoft and Skywire. Prior to returning to eConnect, where he previously had a senior position, he headed the OfferCraft launch team where he helped grow the company until its acquisition by NRT, and eConnect partner, in 2018.
"It's really great to be back at eConnect," commented Mr. Swanger. "I left the company a few years ago to start another venture, but I followed the company's progress as they advanced their Facial Recognition capability. I am excited to show everyone in gaming what we can do."

eConnect's suite of applications helps operators manage and secure the casino floor, food and beverage and the front of the house. Henry Valentino, CEO of eConnect, said. "We are glad to have Chris back on our team. Our solutions touch nearly every department in the casino resort, and we need experienced and knowledgeable people to expand our presence in key geographies."

About eConnect
eConnect™ is a cutting-edge technology company that helps improve business performance through data and video intelligence. The company seamlessly integrates digital video surveillance analytics with transactional data from point-of-sale (POS), casino systems and other data sources to quickly and directly improve profitability, efficiency and the guest experience. eConnect offers measurable ROI within months of system deployment. The software tools are world-renowned for their ability to discover previously unknown problems, thereby reducing eliminating sources of loss and correcting operational problems. For more information, visit http://www.econnectglobal.com

 

SOURCE eConnect, Inc.

