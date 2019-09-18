Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for September 25, 2019

Ecolab Inc. Executive Vice President and President of Regions and Global Healthcare Jill Wyant will address financial analysts at the Bernstein Pan European Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 25 in London. Ecolab will offer a live webcast of Ms. Wyant’s presentation. Details for the webcast are as follows:

TIME: 5:00 a.m. Eastern Time DATE: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 DURATION: Approximately 30 minutes LOCATION: www.ecolab.com/investor ARCHIVE: A replay of the webcast will be available through October 11, 2019.

To access the webcast, visit the News and Events section of Ecolab’s Investor website at www.ecolab.com/investor and click on the webcast details. Internet access and Windows Media Player or other compatible streaming media player is needed to listen to the webcast.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources. With annual sales of $15 billion and 49,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and on-site service to promote safe food, maintain clean environments, optimize water and energy use and improve operational efficiencies for customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. For more Ecolab news and information, visit www.ecolab.com.

