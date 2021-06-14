SMI 11’848 0.1%  SPI 15’222 0.1%  Dow 34’480 0.0%  DAX 15’731 0.2%  Euro 1.0889 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’137 0.3%  Gold 1’860 -1.0%  Bitcoin 35’259 0.4%  Dollar 0.8987 0.0%  Öl 73.4 1.1% 

14.06.2021 11:34:00

EcoFlow Amazon Prime Day Starts One Week in Advance

IRWINDALE, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, announced today that it will kick off its Early Prime Day Sale on June 14, one week ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2021.

EcoFlow DELTA
EcoFlow DELTA represents the gold standard of portable power. Compatible with a wide range of devices, you can power pretty much anything, whenever and wherever. For Prime Day, it's at EcoFlow's best price ever. We're slashing the price of solar panels too, pick up a DELTA and two 160W solar panels to save $650. Sale starts June 14th. 

Top 5 Features 

  • X-Stream, the world's fastest power station charging tech: 0-80% within 1 hour.
  • Huge 1260Wh battery capacity 
  • 1800W Output, power most appliances
  • Power 13 devices all at once. 
  • Solar & car charging

Price            
Was: $1,399
Now: $1,099

DELTA + 2 160W Solar Panels Price
Was: $2299
Now: $1649

EcoFlow RIVER
EcoFlow RIVER is made for the outdoors. Take power anywhere, charge up at record speeds and focus on adventuring. For Prime Day 2021, it's at EcoFlow's best price ever. Sale starts June 14th.

Top 5 Features 

  • X-Stream, the world's fastest power station charging tech: 0-80% within 1 hour.
  • Handy 288Wh Battery Capacity 
  • Power 1800W devices with X-Boost
  • Expandable capacity
  • Solar & car charging

Price
Was: $349
Now: $279

EcoFlow RIVER Max
EcoFlow RIVER Max is the expanded version of RIVER. Take power anywhere, charge up at record speeds and focus on adventuring. For Prime Day 2021, it's at EcoFlow's best price ever. Sale starts June 14th.

Top 5 Features 

  • X-Stream, the world's fastest power station charging tech: 0-80% within 1 hour.
  • Handy 576Wh Battery Capacity 
  • Power 1800W devices with X-Boost
  • Removable battery
  • Solar & car charging

Price
Was: $349
Now: $279

EcoFlow RIVER Pro
RIVER Pro is a powerhouse for off-grid adventures. Keep multiple devices powered on at once and recharge in record times via car, solar, or AC outlets. Sale starts June 14th.

Top 5 Features 

  • X-Stream, the world's fastest power station charging tech: 0-80% within 1 hour.
  • Huge 720Wh Battery Capacity 
  • Power 1800W devices with X-Boost
  • Expandable capacity to 1440Wh
  • Solar & car charging

Price
Was: $649
Now: $579

Solar Panels
EcoFlow portable Solar Panels (110W/160W) let you charge anywhere. Buy individually, or bundle with an EcoFlow power station to save even more for prime day. 

Top Features 

  • Portable, foldable and durable
  • Kickstand case for easy set up 
  • Water & dust resistant

110W Price
Was: $399    
Now: $249 

160W Price
Was: $449
Now: $299    

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecoflow-amazon-prime-day-starts-one-week-in-advance-301311435.html

SOURCE EcoFlow Technology Inc.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

10:37 Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
08:32 SMI fliegt immer höher
05:56 Daily Markets: SMI – Rally wird noch steiler / Tesla – Aktie mit Schlagseite
11.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando, Zur Rose
11.06.21 Jochen Staiger: Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV
10.06.21 Lyxor: Weshalb Unternehmensanleihen mit ESG-Filter eine attraktive Wahl sind
10.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
09.06.21 Marktüberblick: Merck-Aktie gesucht
mehr

Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV

 

Wie steht es um Gold – ist es immer noch der sichere Hafen bei einer Anlagestrategie? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO der Swiss Resource Capital AG; und Chief Editor von Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV. Mit seiner über 38-jähriger Erfahrung im Rohstoffbereich analysiert er die Preisentwicklung beim Gold und erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, warum bei Silber eine Verdopplung des Preises in den nächsten 2-3 Jahren durchaus realistisch ist.

Jochen Staiger: Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Cathie Wood: ESG-Bewegung und Tesla-Chef tragen Schuld am Krypto-Crash
Amazon-Gründer Jeff Bezos: Ticket ins All für 28 Millionen Dollar versteigert
Atomstreit mit dem Iran: Experten uneinig über Auswirkungen einer Einigung auf den Ölpreis
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 23: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Studie untersucht Buffetts Erfolgsrezept - und leitet erfolgreichen Fonds ab
Unterschätzung der Inflationsrisiken: Deutsche Bank warnt vor globaler "Zeitbombe"
Rohstoffexperte: Bitcoin und Co. keine Alternative zu Gold, sondern zu Kupfer
Renault und Plug Power gründen Wasserstoff-Joint-Venture
VAT-CEO: "Sind für die nächsten paar Jahre gut aufgestellt" - VAT-Aktie gefragt
SBB will bis 2025 insgesamt 25 Nachtzugziele anbieten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit