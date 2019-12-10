+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
Ecobot Receives Additional Investment, Launches in App Store

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecobot, the developer of transformative environmental software, has now raised over $1 million in venture funding, the company announced today. The new investment will allow Ecobot to expand its team, fueling product development to further streamline customer workflows and delivering the app to a significantly wider audience.

Environmental consultants are plagued by busywork as they make decisions that inform land use. Ecobot eliminates complexity and enables greater scientific accuracy. "One of our customers recently called to tell us that they're saving 2.5 hours per person, per day in the field," said Lee Lance, Ecobot CEO. "Calculations and report generation are automated, so what used to take a week of office work to finalize a project is now down to about an hour. The app allows customers to recapture nearly 60% of their time over the course of a project – double our original estimate." Unlike paper field notes, desktop software or other mobile apps, Ecobot helps wetland scientists spend more time being scientists, and the companies they work for be more profitable.

"Ecobot is a great example of Cofounders Capital's Fund II strategy to help entrepreneurs execute on their plan," said Tim McLoughlin, Partner at Cofounders Capital and Ecobot board member. 

"We know Ecobot better than any investor, and we know it is a great opportunity. They have gotten a tremendous response from the market, have refined their model, and are ready to scale. We want them to be able to do that as quickly as possible."

After a year of private beta release and over 2,000 completed USACE sampling points, the Ecobot Wetland Delineation App is now available for iPhone and iPad in the Apple App Store.

About Ecobot

Ecobot builds revolutionary software that improves how we interact with the environment. Ecobot is the future of environmental monitoring, reporting, and data forecasting, providing efficiency across all sectors of the environmental services industry. The first version of Ecobot provides a swifter way to input wetland field data, provides contextual vegetation and soil data lookups, and automatically generates USACE wetland delineation reports. Learn more at ecobotapp.com.

Contact Information:
Lee Lance, CEO
lee@ecobotapp.com
Twitter:@ecobotapp
LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/ecobot/
App: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ecobot-wetland-delineations/id1097562092
828-423-0808
Media-Approved Imagery:https://bit.ly/2TKeIfi

