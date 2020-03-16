16.03.2020 13:57:00

Eco-Products Launches Soak-Proof Servingware that's Compostable and Convenient

BOULDER, Colo., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-Products®, a NovolexTM brand, is expanding its Regalia™ line of foodservice ware to feature new soak-proof, compostable half pans and lids – ideal for restaurants, caterers and others seeking innovative, environmentally preferable solutions for their events.   

The Regalia line will also now feature half pans made from sugarcane and lined with PLA — a plant-based, compostable material derived from sugar cane, bamboo and other renewables — for extra protection against leaks. They are available in one-, two- and four-compartment sizes, with a compostable lid that fits all of the pans.  

"At Eco-Products, we are always searching for innovative solutions for our customers seeking environmentally preferable options," said Sarah Martinez, Senior Director of Marketing for Eco-Products. "These new soak-proof half pans make catering easier and simpler for caterers and guests alike. Everything from leftover food scraps to the half pans themselves can go into the same compost bin. Customers without access to composting will still enjoy the convenience and environmental benefits of single-use pans made with renewable resources."

Among the many features of the new Regalia brand half pans:

  • Made from sugarcane, a rapidly renewable resource;
  • Grease- and cut-resistant and lined with PLA for extra protection against leaks;
  • Microwave- and freezer-safe;
  • Can be used with hot or cold foods;
  • Feature molded construction designed for strength and style;
  • Meet ASTM D6868 standards for compostability;
  • Offer locking tabs for a more secure lid fit;
  • Come in a natural bagasse (sugar cane) color.

Eco-Products offers a wide variety of cups, plates, bowls, utensils and containers made from renewable and post-consumer recycled resources. They are available at www.ecoproducts.com.

About Eco-Products®, PBC.
Eco-Products®, a Novolex™ brand and certified B Corp, is a leading provider of foodservice packaging made from renewable and recycled resources. Eco-Products offers packaging with real environmental benefits, works with customers to improve composting and recycling, and collaborates with the broader industry to shift how businesses and consumers think about and manage waste. With the goal of Zero Waste as part of the company mission, Eco-Products is using business as a force for good. Visit www.ecoproducts.com for more information.

Media Contact: 
Mark Pankowski
301-260-9250
236011@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eco-products-launches-soak-proof-servingware-thats-compostable-and-convenient-301023349.html

SOURCE Eco-Products

