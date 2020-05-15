|
15.05.2020 17:00:00
Eco-minded SUV Shoppers Can Get the 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric at Hyundai of Albany
ALBANY, Ore., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oregon automotive shoppers that are looking for an eco-friendly and affordable choice for the compact SUV segment would be hard-pressed to find a better option than the wonderful 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric. The 2020 Kona Electric greatly impresses, with its eye-catching design, a state-of-the-art electric powertrain, quick acceleration, a comfortable and well-equipped interior, and a wealth of advanced technologies. Hyundai of Albany, a dealership with a reputation for excellent customer service, now offers the 2020 Kona Electric.
The 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric has an eye-catching look, with its powerful stance, a sleek profile and premium features like active grille shutters and LED headlights, daytime running lights, and taillights. The interior of the Kona Electric is quite sophisticated, with a horizontal design theme that permeates the cabin. The cabin is also quite spacious, with a generous amount of headroom and legroom for each seating position.
The Kona Electric comes equipped with a state-of-the-art electric powertrain, which features a permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor and a lithium-ion battery. Gas stations are a thing of the past with the Kona Electric. It has estimated efficiency ratings of 132 city/108 highway MPGe. The electric range of the Kona Electric is an estimated 258 miles. Using a Level-III quick charge, the Kona Electric can reach an 80% charge in less than one hour. The Kona Electric is also very fun-to-drive, with its electric powertrain delivering a torque output of 291 pound-feet of torque for quick acceleration.
The Kona Electric offers many useful connectivity and multimedia technologies. This includes a user-friendly infotainment system with either a standard 7.0-inch or an available 10.25-inch color touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, HD Radio, SiriusXM Radio, the 8-speaker Infinity premium audio system, and Blue Link LTE-powered connectivity.
For more information about the Kona Electric and other models and services at Hyundai of Albany, Oregon car shoppers are encouraged to visit the dealership's website at http://www.hyundaiofalbany.com or call (541) 967-9105.
Hyundai of Albany is located at 2425 Santiam Hwy SE in Albany.
