Eco-minded SUV Shoppers Can Get the 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric at Hyundai of Albany

ALBANY, Ore., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oregon automotive shoppers that are looking for an eco-friendly and affordable choice for the compact SUV segment would be hard-pressed to find a better option than the wonderful 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric. The 2020 Kona Electric greatly impresses, with its eye-catching design, a state-of-the-art electric powertrain, quick acceleration, a comfortable and well-equipped interior, and a wealth of advanced technologies. Hyundai of Albany, a dealership with a reputation for excellent customer service, now offers the 2020 Kona Electric.

The 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric has an eye-catching look, with its powerful stance, a sleek profile and premium features like active grille shutters and LED headlights, daytime running lights, and taillights. The interior of the Kona Electric is quite sophisticated, with a horizontal design theme that permeates the cabin. The cabin is also quite spacious, with a generous amount of headroom and legroom for each seating position.

The Kona Electric comes equipped with a state-of-the-art electric powertrain, which features a permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor and a lithium-ion battery. Gas stations are a thing of the past with the Kona Electric. It has estimated efficiency ratings of 132 city/108 highway MPGe. The electric range of the Kona Electric is an estimated 258 miles. Using a Level-III quick charge, the Kona Electric can reach an 80% charge in less than one hour. The Kona Electric is also very fun-to-drive, with its electric powertrain delivering a torque output of 291 pound-feet of torque for quick acceleration.

The Kona Electric offers many useful connectivity and multimedia technologies. This includes a user-friendly infotainment system with either a standard 7.0-inch or an available 10.25-inch color touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, HD Radio, SiriusXM Radio, the 8-speaker Infinity premium audio system, and Blue Link LTE-powered connectivity.

For more information about the Kona Electric and other models and services at Hyundai of Albany, Oregon car shoppers are encouraged to visit the dealership's website

Hyundai of Albany is located at 2425 Santiam Hwy SE in Albany.

